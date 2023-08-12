Warzone 2 expert's "insane" Vaznev-9k loadout to use in Season 5

The Vaznev-9K has increased in popularity since the fall of the ISO-45, making it one of the most popular SMGs in Warzone 2 Season 5. The compact SMG has a high fire rate, which results in outstanding close-quarters and mid-range performance. However, a rapid-fire rate generates a lot of recoil, making attachment selection critical for BR victories in Warzone 2 Season 5.

This loadout tutorial from YouTuber tcTekk is ideal for gamers who love fast-paced, close-range battles while remaining competitive in the mid-range. This loadout will improve bullet velocity, damage range, movement speed, and ADS speed, all while regulating the recoil pattern. With this build, the Vaznev-9K will be a deadly weapon in your Warzone 2 arsenal.

The best class setup for Vaznev-9k in Warzone 2 Season 5

After the ISO 45 was nerfed during Season 4, the Vaznev-9K and Fennec 45 are the best weapon options for SMG players. The gun features a smooth rate of fire and excellent recoil straight out of the box, so you won't have to mess around with it much. Players like the gun as an SMG since it provides excellent firepower from any range.

The SMG received no buffs or nerfs because it was only recently added to the game. According to many Call of Duty players, the weapon's current state is balanced. If the need arises, the gun may receive additional adjustments in future versions to make it more balanced.

Loadout attachments that increase recoil stability, damage range, Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, and sprint-to-fire speed benefit Vaznev-9K the best. Any feature that increases accuracy and agility can assist the build of this gun to be lethal on the battlefield.

The best attachments for Vaznev-9k in Warzone 2 Season 5

Best Vaznev-9k loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/tcTekk)

According to the Warzone expert tcTekk, this is his recommended loadout to get maximum performance on the Vazev 9k for Season 5:

Muzzle: Spiral v3.5 Flash Hider

Spiral v3.5 Flash Hider Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Magazine: 45-Round Mag

45-Round Mag Ammunition: 9mm Hollow Point

Spiral v3.5 Flash Hider on the gun keeps the flash concealed, assists with gun kick control, and offers recoil steadiness. FSS OLE-V Laser is a bright laser from FSS. The laser supports aiming stability and speed, as well as sprint-to-fire speed. Laser is only visible to enemies while aiming. This attachment helps with the Aim down sight (ADS) speed, seeking stability, and sprint-to-fire speed on the battlefield of Warzone 2 Season 5.

Otrezat Stock is a stock with excess material removed for a lightweight design. This attachment helps to enhance aim walking and sprint speed. 45 Round Mag is a pistol magazine attachment that carries 45 rounds of 9mm ammunition which helps to increase the magazine ammo capacity of the gun. 9mm Hollow Point rounds slow down the target on impact and turn off their sprint for a short time which is a beneficial advantage on the field.

The Cronen Mini Red Dot is the best alternative if you are uncomfortable using the rifle without an optic attachment. It provides a competitive edge in battle and lets you quickly find your targets. This Cronen Mini Red Dot provides a near-perfect sight picture and an unobstructed view of the battlefield in W2 Season 5.

It's a simple loadout that makes the Vaznev-9k into a solid all-around weapon. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest Warzone 2 Season 5 news.