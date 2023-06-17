Top 10 highest-earning Pro players in Call of Duty of all time 

The first-person shooter industry's dominant force, Call of Duty, enjoys a large base of devoted enthusiasts. The first CoD title debuted 20 years ago, and its popularity has increased yearly. The series held its first world championship in 2012. Since then, the COD esports business has grown to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Professional Call of Duty players have amassed great fame, prize money, and industry respect throughout the years. And, with the 2023 Championship weekend beginning on June 16, pros are set to compete for the ultimate prize money. This article will discuss the most wealthy Call of Duty players throughout their careers.

10 Highest-earning Call of Duty Professional players

The prize pool of the tournaments kept rising over the years, and the team that wins the most undoubtedly becomes the most profitable while the dominant teams' players shine the brightest and take home the grand prize.

10) Sam "Octane" Larew - $875K

Octane is a 25-year-old American COD esports player who is now a member of the Los Angeles Thieves. So far in his career, he has earned approximately $874,948.75. LA Thieves were declared 2023 Major IV champions and finished 5th-6th in 2023 Major V. The team performed admirably, with Octane playing an important role in helping the team win. He was even named a Call of Duty All-Star in 2021.

9) Kenneth "Kenny" Williams - $903K

Kenny is a 23-year-old professional COD esports player who plays for the Los Angeles Thieves. Till now, he earned approximately $903,228.33. Kenny is a 2022 World Champion and MVP of the 2022 World Championship. He was named an All-Star in the Call of Duty League in 2020 and 2021.

8) Austin "SlasheR" Liddicoat - $930 K

SlasheR is a professional esports COD player who currently plays with Atlanta FaZe. He won the World Championship in 2016 and is best known for his time with FaZe Clan, Denial Esports, and Team Envy. He has earned approx $930,333.40 in his COD career so far. He was named CWL Anaheim's 2019 MVP and a CWL Pro League All-Star in 2019.

7) Seth "Scump" Abner - $1.1M

Scump is a retired Call of Duty esports player and an OpTic Gaming streamer who was termed the 'King of COD.' Throughout his career, he earned $1,186,505.35. He also won the World Championships in 2017 and an X Games gold medal. Scump has 31 big tournament victories. His most well-known teams include the Chicago Huntsmen, OpTic Gaming, and Quantic LeveraGe.

6) James "Clayster" Eubanks - $1.2M

Clayster is a renowned COD esports professional who currently plays for the Las Vegas Legion. He earned a huge amount of $1,217,396.68 so far in his career. He was the World Champion in 2015, 2019, and 2020, as well as the 2015 World Championship MVP, and is one of three players to have won consecutive Call of Duty World Championships. He is famous and well-known for his performances with Dallas Empire, compLexity, FaZe Clan, and United.

5) McArthur "Cellium" Jovel - $1.25M

Cellium is a professional COD player currently a member of Atlanta FaZe. He won the 2021 World Champion and was termed the CDL 2022 Most Valuable Player award. Furthermore, he was selected for the CDL 2022 and CDL 2023 All-Star First Team. He has earned $1,249,548.93 in CDL his career so far.

4) Alec "Arcitys" Sanderson - $1.39M

Arcitys is a well-known Call of Duty esports professional who currently plays for Los Angeles Guerrillas. He has made a total of $1,394,679.09 thus far in his career, a figure that will rise with his future endeavors. He was a World Champion in 2019 and 2021. He was also a 2017 CWL Pro League All-Star and the Call of Duty League 2021 - Stage 3 Player of the Stage winner.

3) Ian "Crimsix" Porter - $1.4M

Crimsix is a former Call of Duty esports professional who is currently a member of the FaZe Clan as a content creator. He had multiple triumphs throughout his career, earning a large sum totaling $1,413,842.80. He was a World Champion in 2014, 2017, and 2020, as well as the MVP of the 2020 World Championship and an X Games gold medallist. Furthermore, he achieved 38 Major event victories and is the most successful player in Call of Duty history.

2) Chris "Simp" Lehr - $1.46M

Simp is a professional COD esports player who previously went by the moniker Simplicity. He is currently a player for Atlanta FaZe. In his career thus far, he has earned $1,465,578.33 and has the potential to make it to the number 1 position. Simp is the 2019 World Champion, the MVP of the 2019 World Championship, and the 2021 World Champion. Furthermore, he is one of only two players to have appeared in four back-to-back Call of Duty World Championship finals.

1) Tyler "aBeZy" Pharris - $1.5M

aBeZy is a 23-year-old COD professional currently a player for Atlanta FaZe. He has made the most money in the CDL thus far, totaling $1,504,905.68. Considering the player's talent and potential, this figure will rise with his future performances and achievements. aBeZy was a World Champion and MVP in 2019 and 2021 and one of only two players to feature in four consecutive Call of Duty World Championship finals. He was also named to the CDL 2023 All-Star First Team.

