How to get CDL 2023 Championship viewership rewards for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

The CDL 2023 Championship weekend started with a successful day 1, where pros exhibited fierce gaming, and viewers saw all the dramatic moments. The tournament includes a $2.4 million prize pool. The victorious team will be proclaimed global champions and receive the lion's share of the cash reward. However, viewers can claim exciting goodies by watching live CDL matches throughout the week.

Day 2 of the tournament is about to begin, and fans should brace themselves for more amazing gameplay and exciting rewards. The following article will go through all of the viewing rewards available to players and how to obtain them.

How to get CDL 2023 Championship viewership rewards in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?

To get viewership rewards for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, viewers have to perform the following steps:

Sign in to your Activision account and link your Battle.net, Steam, Xbox, or PSN profile. After that, link your Youtube or Twitch account with your Activision account. Watch live on your chosen platform for the required time to earn rewards while logged in with a linked account. Twitch users will need to claim their reward from Twitch's inventory YouTube & League website users will receive the prizes directly to their accounts.

CDL 2023 Championship viewership rewards for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

CDL 2023 Championship will go on for four days, and viewers will receive unique rewards in the form of Double XP Token, Double Weapon XP Token, Calling Cards, Emblems, Stickers, and much more each day.

You will not have to pay any real money to earn the incentives; nevertheless, you must invest part of your time by watching the matches live for the required time.

A detailed list of all the rewards

June 15

15/6 Rewards (Image via CDL)

1-hour viewing time: SKKRRT Animated Calling Card

SKKRRT Animated Calling Card 1 hour 30 minutes viewing time: 60 Minute Double XP Token

60 Minute Double XP Token 2-hour viewing time: Royal Skull Weapon Sticker

Royal Skull Weapon Sticker 2 hour 30 minutes viewing time: 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token 3-hour viewing time: DRAGONSSS Animated Emblem

June 16

16/6 Rewards (Image via CDL)

1-hour viewing time: Run it Up Calling Card

Run it Up Calling Card 1 hour 30 minutes viewing time: 60 Minute Double XP Token

60 Minute Double XP Token 2-hour viewing time: $$$ Weapon Sticker

$$$ Weapon Sticker 2 hour 30 minutes viewing time: 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token 3-hour viewing time: I'll take a 3 Piece Emblem

June 17

17/6 Rewards (Image via CDL)

1-hour viewing time: Take Notes Animated Calling Card

Take Notes Animated Calling Card 1 hour 30 minutes viewing time: 60 Minute Double XP Token

60 Minute Double XP Token 2-hour viewing time: Streaked Out Weapon Sticker

Streaked Out Weapon Sticker 2 hour 30 minutes viewing time: 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token 3-hour viewing time: ACE Emblem

June 18

16/6 Rewards (Image via CDL)

1-hour viewing time: Throne Jetski and Top 3 Weapon Charm

Throne Jetski and Top 3 Weapon Charm 1 hour 30 minutes viewing time: Royal Knife Blueprint and You Dropped This Camo

Royal Knife Blueprint and You Dropped This Camo 2-hour viewing time: 60 Minute Double XP Token and 60-Minute Double Weapon XP Token

The CDL 2023 Championship Grand Finals is scheduled on Monday, June 19, at 12:30 am.

