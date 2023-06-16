CDL 2023 Championship weekend day 2: Where to watch, results, schedule, and more

The first day of the CDL 2023 Championship was a big success, with four teams successfully qualifying for the second round. The losing teams will have another chance to stay in the competition by playing in the Elimination Round. The tournament will feature a massive $2,380,000 prize pool and a double-elimination format, with the top eight teams from all five CDL Major tournaments competing in it.

This article will provide all the crucial information that viewers should know about the CDL 2023 Championship.

Where to watch CDL 2023 Championship?

Call of Duty League viewers can catch the CDL 2023 Championship weekend live on the Call of Duty's official Twitch and YouTube channels. Live matches can also be viewed on the official Call of Duty League website.

Furthermore, spectators can obtain exciting rewards based on their viewing duration while watching the matches.

Teams from CDL 2023 Championship Winners Round 1 demonstrated intense gameplay

The Grand Championship began with some thrilling matches, the winners of which advanced to the Winners Round 2, while the losers had another chance to stay in the tournament by competing in the Elimination Round.

Pros competing in the Elimination Round must be at their top performance since the stakes are extremely high, and even minor mistakes might cause their team to get eliminated from the tournament.

Winners Round 1

Match 1 - Minnesota RØKKR vs. New York Subliners (Mercado: MIN 250 - NYSL 226, Mercado: MIN 6 - NYSL 3, El Asilo: MIN 1 - NYSL 3, Hydro: MIN 66 - NYSL 250, Hotel: MIN 4 - NYSL 6)

(Mercado: MIN 250 - NYSL 226, Mercado: MIN 6 - NYSL 3, El Asilo: MIN 1 - NYSL 3, Hydro: MIN 66 - NYSL 250, Hotel: MIN 4 - NYSL 6) Match 2 - Seattle Surge vs. Atlanta FaZe (Embassy: SEA 112 - ATL 250, Embassy: SEA 2 - ATL 6, El Asilo: SEA 3 - ATL 0, Fortress: SEA 232 - ATL 250)

(Embassy: SEA 112 - ATL 250, Embassy: SEA 2 - ATL 6, El Asilo: SEA 3 - ATL 0, Fortress: SEA 232 - ATL 250) Match 3 - Boston Breach vs. OpTic Texas (Hotel: BOS 168 - OPTX 250, Mercado: VOS 6 - OPTX 4, Hotel: BOS 0 - OPTX 3, Fortress: BOS 192 - OPTX 250)

(Hotel: BOS 168 - OPTX 250, Mercado: VOS 6 - OPTX 4, Hotel: BOS 0 - OPTX 3, Fortress: BOS 192 - OPTX 250) Match 4 - Los Angeles Thieves vs. Toronto Ultra (Hydro: LAT 208 - TOR 250, El Asilo: LAT 6 - TOR 1, El Asilo: LAT 3 - TOR 1, Fortress: LAT 207 - TOR 250, Embassy: LAT 2 - TOR 6)

Results of Winners Round 1 CDL 2023 Championship

Minnesota RØKKR vs. New York Subliners (2 - 3)

Seattle Surge vs. Atlanta FaZe (1 - 3)

Boston Breach vs. OpTic Texas (1 - 3)

Los Angeles Thieves vs. Toronto Ultra (2 - 3)

Schedule for Elimination Round 1

Saturday, June 17, 12:30 am: Los Angeles Thieves (LAT) vs. Seattle Surge (SEA)

Saturday, June 17, 2:00 am: Minnesota RØKKR (MIN) vs. Boston Breach (BOS)

Schedule for Winners Round 2

Saturday, June 17, 3:30 am: Toronto Ultra (TOR) vs. Atlanta FaZe (ATL)

Saturday, June 17, 5:00 am: New York Subliners (NYSL) vs. OpTix Texas (OPTX)

The information presented above is everything that viewers of the CDL 2023 Championship should be aware of.

