CDL 2023 Major V Final day: Grand final winner, prize money, and more

The CDL 2023 Major V Final has ended with a thrilling and intense match between the New York Subliners and the Atlanta FaZe. The tournament was held in Toronto, Canada, where twelve of the top Call of Duty teams demonstrated the art of greatness. The event started on May 25, 2023, and ended on May 29, 2023, with a prize pool of $500,000.

CDL or Call of Duty League is a professional COD tournament that is hosted by none other than the publishers of the game, Activision. The league is executed in five stages leading up to the Champions. Since a new COD title is launched every consecutive year, every new Season of CDL also sees matches being conducted on the latest game, currently Modern Warfare 2.

Who won the CDL 2023 Major V Final?

The New York Subliners and Atlanta FaZe had a close match in the finals, but the former emerged victorious with a score of 4-3, ultimately winning the CDL 2023 Major V Final. HyDra from the winning team was the tournament MVP.

Seven Hardpoint, Control, and Search & Destroy matches were played on five different maps, including El Asilo, Breenbergh Hotel, Embassy, Himmelmatt Expo, and Mercado Las Almas. The following are the results of each of these matches:

Hardpoint on Embassy: Winner - Atlanta FaZe

Winner - Atlanta FaZe Search & Destroy on Breenbergh Hotel: Winner - New York Subliners

Winner - New York Subliners Control on Himmelmatt Expo: Winner - Atlanta FaZe

Winner - Atlanta FaZe Hardpoint on Breenbergh Hotel: Winner - New York Subliners

Winner - New York Subliners Search & Destroy on El Asilo: Winner - New York Subliners

Winner - New York Subliners Control on El Asilo: Winner - Atlanta FaZe

Winner - Atlanta FaZe Search & Destroy on Mercado Las Almas: Winner - New York Subliners

New York Subliners is a Call of Duty League franchised team from New York, USA. Its current roster includes Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez, Matthew "KiSMET" Tinsley, Cesar "Skyz" Bueno, and Preston "Priestahh" Greiner.

What is the prize money for CDL 2023 Major V Final winners?

As mentioned earlier, the Grand Final of Major V has a total prize pool of $500,000. The distribution of the prize money is as follows: 40% for the champions, 24% for the runners-up, 16% for the third-placed team, 8% for the fourth-placed team, 4% each for the fifth and sixth-placed teams, and 2% each for the seventh and eighth-placed teams. This implies that the winners, New York Subliners got their hands on a whopping $200,000 from the prize pool.

This is all that there is to know about the CDL 2023 Major V Final victors and their earnings from winning the event. Follow Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section for more exciting news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Poll : 0 votes