Top 5 meta Assault Rifles to use in Warzone 2 Ranked

Due to their great damage, minimal recoil, and versatility, Assault Rifles are the weapon of choice for many Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Ranked's gamers. Its Season 5 has grown even more intense, with players now receiving end-of-season division rewards based on their highest rank. The AR meta has shifted yet again in Warzone 2 Season 5 as a result of buffs and nerfs, as well as the arrival of new weapons.

With the recomendations from YouTuber EyeQew, we have rated all of Warzone 2's Assault Rifles and counted down the top five options in the meta for Ranked play.

5 best assault rifle to dominate Warzone 2 Season 5 Ranked

5) Tempus Razorback

Tempus Razorback loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Razorback wasn't at the top of the list of weapons when it first launched, but the developers decided to give it a buff a few weeks later. It's been a good choice for a close-range AR in Ranked since then.

It reminds fans a little of the original FFAR. The Tempus Razorback has all of the attributes that allow you to thrive in mid-range combat, and with the correct attachment combination setup, you can dominate the battlefield with ease. This build will practically give you zero recoil and is incredibly easy to use.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: 18" TACK-2L

18" TACK-2L Muzzle: Cronen OP44

Cronen OP44 Underbarrel: DM Proto-Grip

DM Proto-Grip Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Magazine: 60 Round Mag

4) Kastov 762

Kastov 762 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

As Season 5 progresses, a good Kastov 762 loadout is more than capable of conquering the battle royale scene in Warzone 2 Ranked. It is based on the AK-47, a Russian automatic weapon with incredible damage and range that can kill enemies in a matter of a few hits thanks to its powerful bullets.

After surviving the most recent weapon buffs and nerfs, this Assault Rifle remains popular due to its fatal damage output and lack of damage drop-off while firing at a target from a distance.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barrel

KAS-10 584mm Barrel Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Magazine: 40 Round Mag

3) M4

M4 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

It is difficult to go wrong with the best M4 loadout in Warzone 2 Season 5, owing to its incredible adaptability. This iconic gun of Warzone 2 has escaped recent buffs and nerfs, but continues to excel in mid-range combat because of its high rate of fire and ease of handling.

With the mid-season upgrade now out, the M4 is likely to remain among the finest Assault Rifles to utilize in a loadout for Ranked. This loadout stresses on the damage, range, and recoil management of the gun to ensure plenty of performance in mid-range combat.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: Hightower 20" Barrel

Hightower 20" Barrel Optic: SZ Recharge-DX

SZ Recharge-DX Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 60 Round Mag

2) TAQ-56

TAQ-56 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The TAQ-56 was previously known as the FN-SCAR 17 in an Infinity Ward game. Because of its high damage, low recoil, and high mobility, it is one of the most adaptable weapons in Warzone 2 Ranked.

The gun packs a serious punch in the Assault Rifle category, helping players easily dominate matches. It may be utilised at both long and short ranges. With the right loadout, it may become overpowering in close combat against some SMGs.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: 17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel Optic: SZ Recharge-DX

SZ Recharge-DX Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

1) ISO Hemlock

ISO Hemlock loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The ISO Hemlock has emerged as a serious contender for the best Assault Rifle in Warzone 2 Ranked. It's a top-tier pick because of its high damage output and low recoil. The ISO Hemlock has gained popularity among gamers due to its supremacy in mid-range confrontations.

When compared to other battle rifles in the game, it has higher mobility and ADS speed. You can improve this Assault Rifle's low recoil and mobility, which are already important assets, by using the correct set of attachments.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: Fielder-T50

Fielder-T50 Optic: Aim Op-v4

Aim Op-v4 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 45 Round Mag

The Assault Rifle meta may change for Ranked in the future. To maintain your edge and stay updated in the game, follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Warzone 2 Season 5.