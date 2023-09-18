Top 10 Call of Duty facts you might not know

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have a long list of items that seem commonplace but often go unnoticed by many in the community. Most players miss these tiny details while immersed in the game - in an online multiplayer lobby, campaign mode, or even the battle royale. Such things can sometimes become essential parts of your gameplay or just regular easter eggs hidden in plain sight.

Call of Duty titles are a part of one of the longest-running series of shooter games. The massive player base and community for Activision’s action-packed games contain some of the most gifted and creative players. As a result, most of the items on the list are generally found by community members and circulated with the help of social media platforms like Twitter (X) and Reddit.

This article will highlight some of the best Call of Duty facts that you probably did not know.

10 Call of Duty facts you did not know

Expand Tweet

10) Rare M14 in Black Ops 3

Expand Tweet

All weapons in the entire history of Call of Duty were locked behind certain challenges. However, the M14 assault rifle was available for unlock only through rare supply drops and could not be done after a month-long period.

It is the only weapon in the entire series that arrived with a limited-time unlock challenge for the player base.

9) Lev Kravchenko in MW3

Expand Tweet

A picture of Lev Kravchenko from the Black Ops series can apparently be seen in the MW3 campaign. The curious part in the image is that it is marked with an ‘X’ to denote his confirmed "Killed In Action" (KIA) status.

This helps us establish a connection between both series, which could be crucial in the upcoming MW3 Zombie mode.

8) MW2019 open-world

Expand Tweet

The developer originally tried to develop the Spec Ops missions in MW2019 to be open-world. Unfortunately, it was scrapped, and the same mechanics might carry over to the upcoming MW3 shooter title in the campaign mode.

7) Stim Shots

Expand Tweet

Call of Duty Advanced Warfare was the first game in the series that introduced stim shot healing. This gameplay mechanics was then carried over to every other title that came out after and made it possible for some insane playstyles.

6) Warzone 2 nuke skin

Expand Tweet

Players can obtain a unique weapon blueprint for dropping a nuke in Warzone 2 for every new season. The battle royale brings fresh designs and rewards the grind with a special weapon that can only be secured by nuking the map in a seasonal update.

5) Samantha Maxis

Expand Tweet

The character Samantha Maxis was created from an old discussion in Activision’s forum. She was introduced as the daughter of Ludvig Maxis and played a core role in Black Ops Zombie mode. She also played the role of the Demonic Announcer and later became a playable character after the launch of a map called Moon.

4) Soap’s callsign

Expand Tweet

Soap Mactavish received the callsign “Soap” as a nod to his quick, clean, and efficient clearing of the combat training. He is an exceptional soldier and plays a vital role throughout most of the Modern Warfare titles.

3) MW2 solid camos

Expand Tweet

The Modern Warfare 2 solid color camos that can be obtained by completing specific challenges were updated to look less vibrant and clean. This was done to increase the sale of other purchasable bundles and cause an uptick in microtransactions.

2) DMZ development

Expand Tweet

A few DMZ elements were developed even before the Verdansk map. This shows that the publisher had been gearing up for a survival mode for a long time and finally released a version with Warzone 2. The inclusion of the survival mode in Call of Duty is still in its beta phase.

1) Gear mechanics

Expand Tweet

Modern Warfare 2 was originally going to feature a more complex class creation system. It would allow players to select various gear like vests and helmets for different operators to engineer unique playstyles. It was scraped and is expected to arrive with and become a core part of the upcoming MW3 title.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates.