Blunt Fingers Bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2: Price, what's included, and more

The Blunt Fingers Bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2 is finally underway. It was first unveiled with the Season 5 Reloaded roadmap and had players excited for its arrival. However, Call of Duty didn't announce a date for its release and only stated that it would be available in mid-September.

Fortunately, the wait is now over, and fans who were anticipating its arrival can purchase it from the in-game store.

The Season 5 Reloaded update for the two shooter titles has been a bundle-haven for all who love giving their in-game experience a makeover. With Operators such as the Tomb Raider a.k.a Lara Croft, Mace, and 21 Savage, the battlefields are more diverse and fun.

But it isn't just the Operators. The blueprints and the tracers help elevate the experience as well, which brings about a new flair to the gunfights. This article will take a closer look at the bundle, including its price, content, and more.

What is the price of the Blunt Fingers Bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2?

The Blunt Fingers Bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2 will cost users 2400 CP (COD Points), which is roughly equivalent to $20 in real-world currency. You can buy it from the featured section of the in-game store, provided you have the necessary amount of COD Points.

If you don't, you can purchase the required amount from your platform's respective storefronts, i.e., Battle.net or Steam for PC users, Microsoft Store for Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X owners, and PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5 gamers.

If you don't have an existing CP balance in your account, here's how much you should spend:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

What is included in the Blunt Fingers Bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2?

All items in the Blunt Fingers Bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2 (Image via Activision)

The Blunt Fingers Bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2 contains these 11 unique items:

"Blunt Fingers" Connor Operator skin (Finishing move: Chopping Block)

Connor Operator skin (Finishing move: Chopping Block) Active Duty Slot for DMZ

"Weed Eater" ISO 45 SMG Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Green/Budflower, Death Effect: Pothead)

ISO 45 SMG Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Green/Budflower, Death Effect: Pothead) "Pot Shot" Carrack .300 Sniper Rifle Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Green/Budflower, Death Effect: Pothead)

Carrack .300 Sniper Rifle Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Green/Budflower, Death Effect: Pothead) "Puff 'n Go" Tactical Amphibious Vehicle Skin

Tactical Amphibious Vehicle Skin "Homegrown" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm "Relaxing" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "Riding the Cloud" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "It's Chill" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "Cannabusted" Loading Screen

Loading Screen "Bud Beast" Emblem

For 2400 CP, the bundle seems like a fantastic deal. Apart from these items, the skin comes with a special DMZ effect. You will get a free Scuba Gas Mask gear item, helping you survive longer underwater as well as the harsh gases of the Exclusion Zone.

For 2400 CP, the bundle seems like a fantastic deal. Apart from these items, the skin comes with a special DMZ effect. You will get a free Scuba Gas Mask gear item, helping you survive longer underwater as well as the harsh gases of the Exclusion Zone.