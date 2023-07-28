All new Field Upgrades coming to DMZ in Warzone 2 Season 5

The Season 5 update for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will add four new Field Upgrades to the DMZ mode. In the upcoming update, DMZ will undergo massive changes as a new faction, 'Konni,' now rules the lands. They have eliminated the cartel soldiers on Al Mazrah and have taken over Building 21. It is now up to the players to regain control of these areas and fight against the Konni faction, and to assist them in this fight, these upgrades were added.

Field Upgrades are unique equipment in the game that provide players with extra benefits in the heat of a battle. For instance, the Dead Silence upgrade silences the footsteps, allowing players to get to unsuspecting enemies and take them by surprise. Similarly, other upgrades in the title, such as the Trophy System, deflects all incoming projectiles, like grenades and flash bangs.

Using them at the right time and place can change a fight's entire course. That said, this article will take a look at all the new Field Upgrades coming to DMZ in Season 5 of Warzone 2.

What new Field Upgrades are coming to DMZ in Warzone 2 Season 5?

Disguise Field Upgrade

Battle Revive

Self-Revive Box

As previously mentioned, the Season 5 update for DMZ in Warzone 2 will see the inclusion of four new Field Upgrades. They are Disguise, Battle Revive, Scuba Gas Mask, and the Self Revive Box. Each has unique features that will help players win more fights and survive longer in the Exclusion Zone. Some of these bring entirely new gameplay elements, while others combine the powers of existing upgrades to bring a new flavor.

That said, here's everything players need to know about the new Field Upgrades in Season 5 of DMZ:

This upgrade is designed keeping in mind the requirements of players who prefer stealth over guns blazing action. It allows players to disguise themselves as members of the enemy faction, so their actions won't raise an alarm. However, if players act erratically, their cover will be blown and spotted. This is a great tool to infiltrate heavily guarded locations. Battle Revive: It can be deemed a combination of the Self Revive and the Battle Rage kit. Once a player gets self-revived, they will immediately go through an adrenaline rush, just like the effects of Battle Rage. It will heal them quickly and allow them to tactical sprint more often for a short time window.

Self-Revive Box: As the name suggests, the Self-Revive Box will contain a number of Self-Revive kits. It is an ideal upgrade to have, especially for players who are on a team.

As the name suggests, the Self-Revive Box will contain a number of Self-Revive kits. It is an ideal upgrade to have, especially for players who are on a team. Scuba Gas Mask: This upgrade acts as a blend of a Gas Mask and a Rebreather. Hence, it not only protects the player from the gas and radioactive winds but also helps them stay underwater longer.

That covers everything that players need to know about the new Field Upgrades in Season 5 of Warzone 2 DMZ. They are certainly a welcome addition and are set to shake up the mode like never before. Moreover, with the Modern Warfare 3 reveal event to undergo in DMZ in Season 5, the upcoming seasonal update is set to be a game change for the mode.

Call of Duty: MW2 and Warzone 2's Season 5 will go live on August 2, 2023. The update will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.