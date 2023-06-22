How to get the free PlayStation Combat Pack for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 have a massive playerbase, with a large percentage being console users. Activision has provided a new cosmetics bundle for PlayStation players to claim for free. Both titles have received a number of skins, new maps, and weapons, and the Combat Pack adds more items to the list for the Season 4 update.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 players who use PlayStations can easily get their hands on the new Combat Pack from the platform store itself. The developers introducing such bundles add incentives for the community to spend more time in-game with their newly acquired skins.

Let us take a look at how to claim the new free Combat Pack for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

How to get the free Combat Pack for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 on PlayStation?

Activision brings new playable content to the table with every seasonal and mid-seasonal update, including new guns, gameplay changes, operator bundles, and more. The developer also introduces platform-exclusive skins to promote the playerbase into grinding more hours.

While some cosmetics can be claimed after completing a set of objectives or buying from the store, the latest Combat Pack can be claimed without any hassle. Here is how you can add the new cosmetics to your collection in Modern Warfare 2 and Activision's battle royale.

You have to turn on your PlayStation device and navigate to the PlayStation store.

Head over to the dedicated section for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Find the Combat Pack after scrolling down a bit in the section.

You can now simply click download and claim the Combat Pack for the multiplayer and battle royale title.

You will find the skins included in the bundle in the game inventory under their respective sections.

It is important to note that the Combat Pack is only available for PlayStation users and cannot be acquired on other supported platforms. The bundle contains several skins, including two attractive weapon blueprints and a well-developed operator cosmetic.

What is included in the Combat Pack for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?

The cosmetic bundles are quite exciting as they include a variety of items including operator skins, weapon camos, and banners. Here is a list of all the assets included in the PlayStation-exclusive Combat Pack.

Oni Diver: Operator Skin

Operator Skin Dead Seas: Sub Machine Gun Weapon Blueprint

Sub Machine Gun Weapon Blueprint Breaker: Light Machine Gun Weapon Blueprint

Light Machine Gun Weapon Blueprint Oni Shards: Calling Card

Calling Card Scuba: Sticker

Sticker Many Faces of Oni: Emblem

Emblem Jumper: Weapon Charm

The Season 4 update has added a long list of new playable content for both multiplayer and battle royale titles. Fans can also utilize the free-to-play event to experience the new patch and take advantage of the compelling discounts on all supported platforms for Modern Warfare 2. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates.

