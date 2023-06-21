Crash Bandicoot skin bundle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2: How to get, all cosmetics, and more

Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 are receiving a Crash Bandicoot-themed cosmetic bundle to celebrate the release of Crash Team Rumble on Xbox and PlayStation. The 4v4 multiplayer title based on the Crash Bandicoot universe has been one of the most-anticipated releases this year by franchise fans. Now, Call of Duty players will also be a part of the celebration.

Activision is known for its collaborations with other titles and iconic personalities, with skin bundles involving Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. being some of the most popular additions to the game.

With the Crash Bandicoot-themed skins going live with the release of Crash Team Rumble on June 20, 2023, many players eagerly await the new funky skins.

This guide explains how to get the Crash Team Rumble bundle in Call of Duty and the cosmetics it offers.

How to get the Crash Bandicoot Tracer skins in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Get the Crash Team Rumble Weapons Bundle in the Call of Duty store. It's time to Crash the partyGet the Crash Team Rumble Weapons Bundle in the Call of Duty store. It's time to Crash the party 😜Get the Crash Team Rumble Weapons Bundle in the Call of Duty store. https://t.co/HAh2286mba

To acquire the Crash Bandicoot skins in Warzone 2 and MW 2, purchase the bundle for 1,800 COD points, equivalent to $12. It can be purchased from the in-game shop with the points you have accumulated or by investing real-life currency.

Regarding the Crash Team Rumble skins, Activision stated in a recent blog:

“Crashing the Store on the Crash Team Rumble release date of June 20 for 1,800 COD Points, the Tracer Pack: Crash™ Bandicoot bundle, packed with items to celebrate a brand-new addition to a historic franchise.”

All weapons skins and cosmetics in the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Crash Bandicoot Tracer bundle

Crash Bandicoot Tracer bundle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Here are some fantastic skins and cosmetics that you can look forward to with the crash Team Rumble bundle:

N.Sanity Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint

Let’s Rumble SMG Weapon Blueprint

First-ever Lethal Equipment Skin

Wumpa Grenade

Team Bandicoot ATV Skin

Crash Clash Loading Screen

Along with the above-mentioned skins, you can also get some emblems and stickers in the shooter:

Bumpa Berry Sticker

Quad Damage Sticker

Golden Wumpa Sticker

The Myth, The Legend Emblem featuring Crash Bandicoot

The Crash Bandicoot skin bundle is now live for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, and you can purchase it from the in-game store.

