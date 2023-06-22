Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is on sale for a limited time, prices for all platforms revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is being sold at a heavy discount. Players looking to purchase the game should do soon since the sale will only be available temporarily. Furthermore, you can play the game's multiplayer version for free for a limited time and experience all of its modes and maps. The developers are promoting the title by drastically lowering its price.

The following article will cover every detail concerning the discounted pricing, time duration, and other related information.

Limited-time discounts and Modern Warfare 2 deals on different platforms

You can now purchase Modern Warfare 2 at a reduced price. However, not all platforms have the same discounted offer, and the duration of the sale varies. The deals are detailed below:

PlayStation: Sale started on June 21 and will end on July 5, get 30% off the Modern Warfare II Vault Edition.

Sale started on June 21 and will end on July 5, get 30% off the Modern Warfare II Vault Edition. Xbox: Sale started on June 20 and will end on June 28, get 45% off the Modern Warfare II Cross-Gen Bundle.

Sale started on June 20 and will end on June 28, get 45% off the Modern Warfare II Cross-Gen Bundle. Battle.net: The sale started on June 20 and will end on July 5, get 45% off the Modern Warfare II Standard Edition and 30% off the Modern Warfare II Vault Edition.

The sale started on June 20 and will end on July 5, get 45% off the Modern Warfare II Standard Edition and 30% off the Modern Warfare II Vault Edition. Steam: The sale will start on June 29 and will end on July 13, get 45% off the Modern Warfare II Standard Edition and 30% off the Modern Warfare II Vault Edition

When does Modern Warfare 2 free weekend start?

An action-packed weekend featuring new Season 04 maps is ahead. Enjoy #MWII Multiplayer for free starting June 22

The developers are allowing players who don't own MW 2 to experience its multiplayer version free for a limited time. You can play over 20 modes and deploy on over 10 maps, including the new Season 4 locations, Showdown and Kunstenaar District.

The free MW 2 access will begin on June 22 at 10 am PT, lasting four days, before ending on June 26 at 10 am PT. Note that you must download an additional file before accessing the title's multiplayer mode.

