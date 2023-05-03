All-new game modes in Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Reloaded: Giant Infection, FaceOff, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are currently in their third season, which has added a ton of new content for the players. The mid-seasonal update will soon launch, adding even more game modes, maps, skins, and quality-of-life features to the game while ironing out bugs and balancing all the guns in multiplayer and battle royale modes.

The developers revealed the official blog post detailing all the new content coming to the game with Season 3 Reloaded. Various new game modes for Modern Warfare 2 are being added to stir up the playlist and give the players more diversity in gameplay.

New maps and game modes are being added to Modern Warfare 2 with Season 3 Reloaded

Infection is a game mode that was first introduced to Call of Duty with Modern Warfare 3 in 2012 as an April Fool's Day joke, which ended up becoming a fan-favorite. It supports up to 18 players in the lobby, with one random player selected as "Infected." The objective of the infected players is to turn all the players in the lobby infected by killing survivors.

The game mode is also featured in Modern Warfare 2, which was added with the launch of Season 2 in February. In Season 3 Reloaded, "Giant Infected" game mode will be added, featuring the mode on larger battle maps supporting more players. According to the blog post:

"As more survivors fall to the horde, you’ll need every bit of firepower to keep from being turned yourself. If and when you are . . . then let the hunger consume you and cull the living."

Face Off is another new 3v3 game mode added to Modern Warfare 2, debuting in Modern Warfare 3. It plays similarly to the Gunfight game mode on smaller-scale maps but with three players on each team. As per the blog post, the game mode will be playable on all current Gunfight maps in the game.

Season 3 Reloaded is set to launch on May 10, 2023, on all platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

