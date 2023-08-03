Warzone 2 is reportedly bringing the Haunting event back in Halloween

A Haunting event, similar to the 'Haunting of Verdansk,' is reportedly making its way to Call of Duty: Warzone 2. The news comes after dataminers found references to it within the game files. Earlier this year, an official document containing crucial information about future seasons of the title was leaked online. This document contained all the content that was planned for each season; among them was a mention of the 'Haunting of Saba' event.

The Haunting of Verdansk was a special limited-time event back in Warzone 1 and Modern Warfare (2019). It kicked off on October 20, 2020, and ran until November 3, 2023. During the event, the entire map of Verdansk switched to a dark and grim theme. There was blood dripping from the roof, ghosts, and more. To date, it is one of the most loved limited-time events in the series.

When is the Haunting event returning to Warzone 2?

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone pic.twitter.com/r8DemDKqqt Data miners have found references to another “Haunting” event in Warzone that should be coming in Season 6!

According to reports, the Haunting event for Warzone 2 will return to the title with the Season 6 update. It's worth mentioning here that the Haunting of Verdansk event also took place in Season 6 of Warzone 1 and Modern Warfare (2019). The Season 6 update for the current-gen titles is expected to go live on September 27, 2023.

As mentioned previously, the document that was leaked early this year entailed everything that was planned for Season 6. The details derived from the latest datamine also seem to match the documents, which clearly mention 'Haunting of Saba' event. The document had the following content slated for Season 6:

2 New Operators, 1 Licensed

3 New Weapons

2 Core Maps

1 Groundwar

"Haunting of Saba" Event

Tier 1 Event

70 Bundles

Hence, it is highly likely that Warzone 2 will feature a Haunting event in the next seasonal update. However, it is worth noting here that these are merely speculations based on leaked data. There have been no official announcements regarding Season 6 or a Haunting event at the moment.

That covers everything that there is to know about the rumored Haunting event returning to the battle royale title.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/S05-Announceme…



Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

New Faction Showdown Event

Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

50 years of hip-hop celebration It's a Showdown. Everything you need to know about Season 05 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal EventNew Faction Showdown EventTwo 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch50 years of hip-hop celebration pic.twitter.com/PYxbsIL8dn

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 5 are live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.