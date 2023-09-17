JGOD's low-recoil Kastov-762 loadout for Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

The Kastov-762, which is also recognized as the AK-103, is a powerful weapon in Warzone 2. It rivals strongly with the famous M13B in the Assault Rifle category, demonstrating its effectiveness as an adaptable option. The AR class' popularity is no surprise since it is praised for its versatility across a wide range of combat conditions. This rifle produces positive results in the right hands.

JGOD, a well-known Warzone 2 streamer, has thoroughly analyzed the constantly changing scenario in the game. He just shared a meticulously built loadout for the Kastov-762, claiming it the current meta option.

This article focuses on delivering the loadout offered by the streamer to act as a way for players to shorten the process, saving the time and effort of fine-tuning attachments for the weapon. By referring to this guide, one may easily create the most effective Kastov-762 loadout.

JGOD's best Kastov-762 loadout for Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

The Kastov-762 is a formidable assault rifle, distinguished by its tremendous damage output and quick reload time. However, this weapon necessitates a degree of mastery due to a subtle learning curve, occasionally causing difficulties in long-range confrontations due to recoil.

Kastov-762 attachments (Image via sym.gg)

Recoil is to be expected, given its powerful status. But this inherent disadvantage may be easily mitigated with a carefully selected build. JGOD has designed a well-customized loadout to reduce recoil and increase stability during long-distance combat for Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded. The Kastov-762 is best suited for medium-range engagements; it can also hold its own in long-range confrontations.

Best attachments for Kastov-762

Muzzle: TY-LR8 (vertical +0.49; horizontal +0.25)

TY-LR8 (vertical +0.49; horizontal +0.25) Barrel: IG-K30 406mm (vertical +0.40; horizontal -0.26)

IG-K30 406mm (vertical +0.40; horizontal -0.26) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (vertical -2.32; horizontal -1.65)

Aim OP-V4 (vertical -2.32; horizontal -1.65) Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity (vertical -0.25; horizontal -2.90)

7.62 High Velocity (vertical -0.25; horizontal -2.90) Magazine: 40-round Mag

The most crucial attachment here is the IG-K30 406mm barrel, which improves recoil control and bullet velocity. The TY-LR8 muzzle is specially designed to reduce the weapon's horizontal recoil. It enhances the weapon's stability and allows players to maintain better control and accuracy during distant engagements.

The 7.62 high-velocity ammunition increases the bullet velocity, making it more effective in medium to long-range battles.

Finally, the Aim OP-V4 optic and the 40-round Magazine offer clear sight with increased bullets in the chamber.

Best class setup for Kastove-762

The Kastov-762 serves as the primary weapon in this streamer-recommended loadout, which is suited for medium-range battles. A strong SMG handles close-quarter conflicts expertly, producing a flexible combo that excels in various combat situations.

Primary weapon: Kastov-762

Kastov-762 Secondary weapon: Lachmann Sub

Lachmann Sub Tactical equipment: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Base perks: Overkill and Bomb Squad

Overkill and Bomb Squad Bonus perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate perk: High Alert

Expand Tweet

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.