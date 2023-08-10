Top 5 Call of Duty titles that players should revisit in 2023

Call of Duty has been influential in shaping the first-person-shooter genre in the video game industry since its first title came out in 2003. Numerous studios — such as Infinity Ward, Treyarch, and Sledgehammer Games — have contributed to the development of this series. The franchise has everything: classic game modes, enormous weapon arsenals, and even a dedicated free-to-play battle royale spin-off.

The CoD series has multiple games with coordinating sequels. For each of its installments, the developers have put out dozens of add-ons and downloadable content packs.

In this article, we list five CoD games that have achieved enormous success in the entertainment world, forever changing its landscape.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 best Call of Duty games to play in 2023

5) Call of Duty: Black Ops (2010)

Call of Duty: Black Ops was released in 2010 by Activision. The game had various features, like dive-to-prone and the ability to use a torch on certain weapons. It also debuted a feature that allowed playable characters to communicate while being controlled by the user, a first for the CoD franchise.

Black Ops presents a dramatic and engaging plot set during the Cold War that will keep gamers engaged from beginning to end. The graphics and sound design were both of the greatest quality, giving players a realistic and immersive gaming experience.

4) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was released in 2019 by Activision and was developed by Infinity Ward. The storyline follows the British SAS forces and a CIA officer as they join hands with Urzik rebels to resist Russian troops who had invaded their country.

The game provides a good multiplayer experience with a wide range of maps to explore, as well as a Special Ops mode and a popular single-player story. Compared to the previous entries in the series, the title offers a very good graphic appeal, as well as realistic engines and gunfights.

3) CoD: Black Ops 2 (2012)

CoD: Black Ops 2 was released in 2012 by Activision and was developed by Treyarch. The main campaign story was spectacular, with numerous breathtaking moments. The gameplay was well-paced, balanced, and overall very entertaining. The multiplayer map design was fantastic. The title’s maps are still considered some of the most enjoyable to play on to this today.

The gameplay, plot, multiplayer, and zombie modes in Black Ops 2 were all well-received. The title made $500 million in the first 24 hours of its release.

2) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (2016)

In 2016, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered came out. Raven Software created the game, which was published by Activision. It is the remastered edition of the 2007 game, CoD: Modern Warfare Remastered. It was first published as part of the CoD: Infinite Warfare special edition bundles.

The game's graphics had vastly improved over its predecessor, and the narrative felt far more realistic. Its multiplayer experience was improved, attracting non-FPS players. Killstreaks and customization systems were added, significantly improving the shooting experience. Due to these adjustments, multiplayer modes became even more action-packed and popular among fans.

1) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009)

This is one of the best CoD games ever made. Activision released Modern Warfare 2 in 2009. The title features fast-paced combat, a compelling plot, and Special Ops modes, but it is the multiplayer experience that has made it so popular among fans.

The game follows the members of Task Force 141 as they search for terrorist Vladimir Makarov and defend the country from a Russian invasion. Players are given to control five different characters from a first-person perspective.

Modern Warfare 2 was praised by the gaming community for its campaign, multiplayer, and in-game features.

