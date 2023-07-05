All major Call of Duty titles and their release dates in order

Since its inception in 2003, Activision has published several titles under its Call of Duty franchise. Numerous studios like Infinity Ward, Treyarch, and Sledgehammer Games have contributed to this series' development over the years. Initially, the franchise was focused on World War II. This applies to COD's first few titles.

However, subsequently, Activision's attention shifted to the Cold War and other scenarios involving the present and future. Since Call of Duty's inception, its games have sold more than 425 million copies. That is why this series is among the top ten best-selling franchises of all time, right behind Tetris, Pokemon, and Mario.

This FPS series has seen numerous spin-off titles and re-releases, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered and Call of Duty: Black Ops: Declassified. This article, however, will only mention major COD titles, many of which have achieved enormous success in the entertainment industry.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

When were these Call of Duty titles released?

1) Call of Duty: 2003

This was the first-ever Call of Duty game. It was released on October 29, 2003, and was developed by Infinity Ward. It featured a story campaign involving World War II. However, it also offered some multiplayer modes. This title was initially available on the PC, Mac, and even a handheld device called N-Gage.

2) Call of Duty 2: 2005

Call of Duty 2 was a direct sequel to the first game. It was released on October 25, 2005, and was also developed by Infinity Ward. With the release of this title on the Xbox 360, PC, and Mac, the franchise had finally arrived on a console.

3) Call of Duty 3: 2006

Treyarch's first game in this franchise was Call of Duty 3, a title set in 1944. It was released on November 7, 2006. This was the first ever COD title not to be released on the PC platform. However, it still sold 7.2 million copies.

4) Modern Warfare: 2007

This game was first released on November 7, 2007, and is the fourth installment in Activision's FPS series. This title kicked off the Modern Warfare timeline. With this game, Infinity Ward moved combat to the present. With its astonishing campaign and groundbreaking Prestige system in multiplayer, this title marked a major change in the franchise.

That said, the next COD game wouldn't be related to this one.

5) World at War: 2008

This game was released on November 11, 2008. With World at War, Treyarch stepped up its game and introduced the hugely popular Nazi Zombies mode to this series. This title is also

6) Modern Warfare 2: 2009

Taking place five years after the previous MW game, this title saw some characters return to COD from the 2004 title, including Captain Price and Soap MacTavish.

Modern Warfare 2 is a direct continuation of the original Modern Warfare. This game was first launched on November 10, 2009. It truly turned the franchise into a bona fide entertainment powerhouse.

7) Black Ops: 2010

On November 9, 2010, the first Black Ops title was released. Franchise favorites like Frank Woods and Alex Mason were featured in its campaign, and the Zombies mode previously introduced in this series was expanded here. The Cold War and Vietnam War are both partially depicted in this game.

8) Modern Warfare 3: 2011

This was the original Modern Warfare trilogy's final entry. It was released on November 8, 2011. The narrative of this game picks up where Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 left off and continues the fictitious conflict between America and Russia.

9) Black Ops 2: 2012

Due to its engaging campaign, addictive multiplayer mode, and continued expansion of Zombies, Black Ops 2 is one of the best-selling Call of Duty titles. This game first came onto the scene on November 12, 2012. Its campaign has many branching stories influenced by player choices. Moreover, it also offers multiple endings.

10) Ghosts: 2013

Launched on November 5, 2013, for the PlayStation 3, Wii U, Windows, and Xbox 360, this title was developed by Infinity Ward and was supposed to replace the World War II or Modern Warfare titles that came before it. This is a stand-alone entry in the wider Call of Duty franchise.

11) Advanced Warfare: 2014

This game was introduced on November 3, 2014. It was the first-ever title to be developed primarily by Sledgehammer Games alongside High Moon Studios. This title strayed in terms of the gameplay fans associated with COD.

Its combat was more futuristic and featured Exosuits that allowed players to perform actions like using boost jumps and boost slides. With this title, it seems as if the franchise’s emphasis was shifting from “boots on the ground” to flying in the air.

12) Black Ops 3: 2015

Black Ops 3 was released on November 6, 2015. This game is a sequel to Black Ops 2. One of its highlights was that Specialists with a unique set of skills and personalities were first added to this series with BO3.

13) Infinite Warfare: 2016

Activision released this game on November 4, 2016. Many gamers found its jetpack-focused gameplay to be stale after Infinity Ward took the battle into space with this edition.

14) WWII: 2017

Developed by Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software, this game came out on November 3, 2017. WWII brought the series back to its roots with a realistic narrative and engaging multiplayer mode. Furthermore, it also offers a Zombies mode.

15) Black Ops 4: 2018

Developed by Treyarch, this game was introduced on October 12, 2018. This was the first attempt by Activision's FPS franchise to include a battle royale mode. This was also the first game that didn't include a campaign mode.

16) Modern Warfare: 2019

Featuring a few new characters and a couple of returning ones — including Captain Price — the Modern Warfare storyline was updated by Infinity Ward with this title. The game came out on October 25, 2019, and featured both a campaign mode as well as multiplayer.

17) Warzone: 2020

Released on March 10, 2020, Warzone came out at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was a huge success and completely changed the battle royale genre and the gaming industry as a whole. However, it was also plagued by hackers and cheaters.

18) Black Ops Cold War: 2020

Characters like Frank Woods, Alex Mason, and Jason Hudson return to COD with this title. Black Ops Cold War is a sequel to Black Ops 1 and was released on November 13, 2020.

19) Vanguard: 2021

In 2021, the COD series saw the release of Vanguard on November 5. This game had a World War II setting as well. However, unlike some of the titles on this list, Vanguard didn't become super popular.

Although Activision has not disclosed how many copies of this title were sold, the firm has openly stated that its sales were way below expectations.

20) Modern Warfare II: 2022

Modern Warfare II was introduced on October 28, 2022. This game was Infinity Ward’s first major release since Warzone and is the direct sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare. Along with significant seasonal changes, the developers also unveiled a redesigned Gunsmith and AI systems for the co-op mode in this title.

21) Warzone 2: 2022

November 16, 2022, saw the launch of Warzone 2. This long-awaited game arrived as a component of Modern Warfare II. The game has three primary modes: Battle Royale, Plunder, and Resurgence. An extraction-based mode named DMZ was also added for the first time in this series with WZ2.

Poll : 0 votes