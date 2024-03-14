Instant Noods bundle in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

The controversial Instant Noods bundle finally arrives in this week's update of Season 2 Reloaded. The pack is one of the two bundles you need to purchase to unlock the highly coveted Hunger Pains Operator skin. It features a creative twist on modern Japanese aesthetics, which contains in-game cosmetics and weapon blueprints.

If you are considering purchasing this pack, here's everything you need to know about it, including its price, inclusions, and if it's worth spending the Call of Duty Points (CP).

What is the price of the Instant Noods bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

The Instant Noods bundle in MW3 and Warzone costs 1800 CP or roughly $17 if you are going to top up the full amount. However, your extra CP from past purchases will count toward unlocking the bundle.

Here's the full list of CP-cash conversions in the Call of Duty Store:

200 CoD Points: $1.99

500 CoD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99

Once you have enough CP, head to the Call of Duty Store and find the Instant Noods bundle. Select Purchase to unlock the contents immediately.

While the new bundle is relatively cheaper than the usual releases, it is important to note that you don't have an Operator Skin included at this price point. The Hunger Pains Operator Skin will only be unlocked once you purchase the Wagyu bundle.

What’s included in the Instant Noods bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

The bundle contains two weapon blueprints and some in-game cosmetics like weapon charms, decals, and stickers. All the items feature a modern Japanese style.

Here's the complete list of bundle inclusions:

"Flavor Blaster" SOA Subverter Weapon Blueprint

"Little Beef Girl" Rival-9 Weapon Blueprint

"Taste Bud Tsunami" Large Decal

"Quick Meal" Weapon Sticker

"Snack Time" Weapon Charm

"Slurp Slurp" Emblem

Is the Instant Noods bundle in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

Call of Duty has been pushing the boundaries with its bundle designs, but it's undeniable that the developers are also getting creative with their cash-grab schemes. The new bundle boasts a unique and appealing style, but at 1800 CP, some players may find it a bit pricey, especially since it lacks an Operator Skin.

However, for those aiming to unlock the coveted Hunger Pains Operator Skin, the bundle's price may be justified by the sought-after item it offers.

