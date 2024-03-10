Neolithic New Weapon bundle in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying

The Neolithic New Weapon bundle is a new bundle that has been added to the Call of Duty in-game store. This new weapon bundle has six items: three weapon blueprints and three other cosmetics.

The Neolithic New Weapon bundle is based on a prehistoric theme. It features weapon blueprints and cosmetics based on imagery from the Neolithic era, also known as the New Stone Age. Although the weapons are modern firearms with Neolithic-themed attachments, the overall aesthetic of the bundle is reminiscent of the prehistoric era.

This article provides an overview of the Neolithic New Weapon bundle in MW3 and Warzone, including price and included items, and analyzes whether it's worth buying.

Neolithic New Weapon bundle price in MW3 and Warzone

The Neolithic New Weapon bundle in MW3 and Warzone is priced at 1,800 CoD Points. To purchase, head to the CoD HQ and click on the Store tab. Upon entering, scroll down a little to find the weapon bundle.

If you already have the required number of Call of Duty points (CP), you can purchase the bundle from the store. However, if you are short on CP, you can conveniently visit platform-specific stores such as Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation Store, or the Microsoft Store to purchase the required amount of CP.

Here's a list of CoD Points and their corresponding real-life money values in US Dollars and Great Britain Pounds:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99

Upon purchasing the bundle, all included items will be accessible across both titles.

What's included in the Neolithic New Weapon bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

Here is the list of all the items included in the Neolithic New Weapon bundle in MW3 and Warzone:

Spearhead MTZ-762 Weapon Blueprint

MTZ-762 Weapon Blueprint The Old Ways Longwood 680 Weapon Blueprint

Longwood 680 Weapon Blueprint Killing Blow Soulrender Weapon Blueprint

Soulrender Weapon Blueprint The First Hammer Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm The Great Hunt Large Decal

Large Decal Fossilized Victory Weapon Sticker

Is the Neolithic New Weapon bundle worth buying?

This bundle includes five items, the main highlight being the Soul Render skin and weapon blueprint. If players want the Soulrender weapon and don't mind spending 1800 CP, it would be the quickest way to unlock it.

The Old Ways Lockwood that comes with Sprint to Fire Speed, Aim Walking Speed, and Aim Walking Steadiness is a decent weapon blueprint, according to the reviews, and can be copped in this bundle. If players want a decent short-range weapon and unlock the Soulrender weapon without grinding all the sectors in the Battle Pass, they can go for the Neolithic New Weapon Bundle.

