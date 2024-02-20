Tracer Pack: Sketched Out bundle in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

Tracer Pack: Sketched Out bundle is available in the in-game store of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone. This vibrant bundle features a colorful, sketch-inspired Operator skin for the Swagger Operator accompanied by two exclusive fully customized weapon blueprints for the MCW assault rifle and Striker 9 SMG.

This article provides a comprehensive overview of the Tracer Pack: Sketched Out bundle, including its price, featured items, and more in Warzone and MW3, assisting players in determining the bundle's value and whether it's worth buying.

What is the price of the Tracer Pack: Sketched Out bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

Price of the Sketched Out bundle (Image via Activision)

The Tracer Pack: Sketched Out bundle in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone has a price tag of 2400 CP (Call of Duty Points), equivalent to roughly $20. Follow the steps to add this bundle to your inventory:

Launch either MW3 or WZ.

Once you are in the menu, navigate to the Store option.

Scroll down and head to the Most Popular section.

Once you locate the bundle, select it and proceed with the purchase.

That said, before going through with the transaction, ensure you have sufficient CoD Points. If you are short on in-game currency, visit platform-specific stores such as Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, or the Microsoft Store to purchase the required amount.

Here's a list of CoD Points and their corresponding real-life money values:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99

Upon purchasing the bundle, all the associated items will be available and accessible across both titles.

What's included in the Tracer Pack: Sketched Out bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

The Tracer Pack: Sketched Out bundle features eight items - one Operator skin, two weapon blueprints with Screentone Tracers and Action Panel Dismemberment, a loading screen, one calling card, a charm, a sticker, and an emblem.

The complete breakdown of the items is listed below:

Pop-Erator Swagger Operator Skin

Swagger Operator Skin Blam Blam MCW AR Weapon Blueprint

MCW AR Weapon Blueprint Comic Carbine Skriker 9 SMG Weapon Blueprint

Skriker 9 SMG Weapon Blueprint Is There Fall Damage? Loading Screen

Loading Screen Stock Smash Calling Card

Calling Card K1L-Bot Charm

Cleaver Sticker

Sticker Pop It Emblem

Is the Tracer Pack: Sketched Out bundle worth buying?

The Tracer Pack: Sketched Out bundle offers excellent value with its unique design, including the eye-catching Operator skin and two weapon blueprints, each featuring vibrant colors that make them stand out in lobbies.

That said, due to its bright and colorful nature, players who prefer to keep their presence low on the battlefield should avoid this bundle and go for something else that suits their playstyle.

