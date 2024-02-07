Cryptids: Heart of Ice Ultra Skin bundle in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

The Cryptids: Heart of Ice Ultra Skin bundle is available in the in-game store of Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). The standout feature of this bundle is that it offers a well-designed Operator skin for the Raptor Operator, along with two fully customized weapon blueprints for the BAS-B battle rifle and Holger 26 light machine gun.

This article will offer a comprehensive overview of the Cryptids: Heart of Ice Ultra Skin bundle pricing, included items, and more in both Warzone and MW3, assisting players in determining whether it's worth purchasing.

What is the price of the Cryptids: Heart of Ice Ultra Skin bundle in Warzone and MW3?

The Cryptids: Heart of Ice Ultra Skin bundle in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is priced at 2400 CP (Call of Duty Points), equivalent to approximately $20. To purchase this bundle, follow these steps:

Launch either MW3 or WZ.

Once you are in the menu, navigate to the Store option.

Head to the Featured section and search for the bundle.

Once you locate the bundle, select it and proceed with the purchase.

Before buying the bundle, make sure you have sufficient CoD Points. If you're short on in-game currency, you can visit platform-specific stores such as Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, or the Microsoft Store to purchase the required amount.

Here's a list of CoD Points and their corresponding real-life money values:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99

Upon purchase, all the included items will be available and accessible in both titles.

What's included in the Cryptids: Heart of Ice Ultra Skin bundle in Warzone and MW3?

The Cryptids: Heart of Ice Ultra Skin bundle has seven items, and below is the complete breakdown of the items:

Deerbot Raptor Operator Skin

Raptor Operator Skin Dark Spirit BAS-B battle rifle Weapon Blueprint

BAS-B battle rifle Weapon Blueprint Forest Stalker Holger 26 LMG Weapon Blueprint

Holger 26 LMG Weapon Blueprint Fear The Forest Large Decal

Large Decal Don't Look Back Calling Card

Calling Card Attack Stance Charm

Charm 1-Hour Double XP

Is the Cryptids: Heart of Ice Ultra Skin bundle worth buying?

The Cryptids: Heart of Ice Ultra Skin bundle is popular within the community due to its magnificent Operator Skin that makes you stand out. Additionally, the fully customized weapon blueprints further enhance the bundle's value. For avid collectors, it's a fantastic bundle to have, and it's worth buying.

However, with Season 2 just around the corner, you may opt to save up your money and explore what the upcoming season has to offer.

