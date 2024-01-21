Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 is set to be released next month following the conclusion of Season 1. The Season 1 Reloaded encountered various issues at launch, and the developers quickly took action and resolved many of them within 24 hours. Despite these initial challenges, this mid-season update introduced several exciting additions to the game, such as new weapons, maps, modes, and more.

This article aims to provide the precise date and time of the release of the Season 2 update in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 across all regions.

Release date and time of Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 across all regions

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is scheduled to release its highly anticipated Season 2 update on February 7, 2024. While the exact release time remains unknown, it is reasonable to assume a 9 am PT launch based on past trends.

The update will go live simultaneously all over the globe, but readers are advised to consider time zone differences. Here is the list of the release dates and times for different regions:

Pacific Time (PT): February 7, 2024, at 9 am

Mountain Time (MT): February 7, 2024, at 10 am

Central Time (CT): February 7, 2024, at 11 am

Eastern Time (ET): February 7, 2024, at 12 pm

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): February 7, 2024, at 5 pm

Central European Time (CET): February 7, 2024, at 6 pm

Eastern European Time (EET): February 7, 2024, at 7 pm

Indian Standard Time (IST): February 7, 2024, at 10:30 pm

China Standard Time (CST): February 8, 2024, at 1 am

Japan Standard Time (JST): February 8, 2024, at 2 am

Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): February 8, 2024, at 4 am

New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): February 8, 2024, at 6 am

Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 expected content

Season 2 will bring an array of content to the game. Typically, each new season introduces exciting additions such as new weapons, maps, operators, and more. While no official confirmation has been released, a few leaks suggest that Laswell from the Campaign mode may become a playable character in multiplayer.

Additionally, there are rumors of a new The Walking Dead crossover. Players are encouraged to stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further information as it is announced.

