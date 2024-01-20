Modern Warfare 3 Headquarters mode explained

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's Headquarters mode, also known as King of the Hill, has been a staple in the multiplayer experience since the franchise's early days. Present in every main entry from the original to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, it has evolved over the years. New MW3 players are thus eager to know about this mode.

In this article, we will look at the mechanics and nuances involved in King of the Hill, with a particular focus on its current iteration in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

How Modern Warfare 3 Headquarters mode works

In Headquarters, teams compete to capture and control a designated spot on the map, the titular headquarters, to accumulate points. Holding it not only grants ongoing points, but also valuable experience. The mode emphasizes strategic coordination and a robust defensive setup to maintain control of the captured location.

Rules of the Headquarters mode in Modern Warfare 3

To achieve victory, a team must accumulate a set number of points. The count required for victory has varied between games, with MW3 setting the bar at 400. The time limit also plays a crucial role, with matches lasting for 20 minutes in MW3, although there is no time limit in the 20-player variant.

Teams earn points in several ways. Capturing the headquarters grants five points, while holding it yields five points every five seconds. Killing an opponent during gameplay rewards 50 points, and assists garner 20. Destruction of the headquarters also contributes to the score, adding strategic layers to the gameplay.

The individual score is an integral aspect, with various actions contributing to a player's point tally. Killing an enemy in the process of capturing a headquarters doubles the amount earned. Given the mode's fast paced and intense nature, going through Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's weapon tier list and making a good selection is crucial.

Capturing the headquarters requires at least one player to stay in close proximity, with the presence of more teammates accelerating the capture process. Once held, the defending team faces a no-respawn scenario. Activation delays in some games allow teams to contest the location before points are awarded, adding yet another layer of strategic depth.

Headquarters Pro mode in Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 2 introduced Headquarters Pro, a modified version of the mode. The headquarters remains inactive for 30 seconds, providing both teams an equal opportunity to position themselves well. The goal score is reduced to 200, addressing balance issues seen in previous games.

MW3 continues the Headquarters Pro tradition, albeit with a higher goal score of 400 points. The modifications enhance the game's competitive nature, requiring teams to adapt their strategies to secure victory.

Headquarters has evolved over the years, maintaining its status as a fan-favorite in the Call of Duty multiplayer experience. Whether capturing, defending, or engaging in intense firefights, its dynamic gameplay and strategic depth continue to captivate players in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and beyond.