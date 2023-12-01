All new modes in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer Season 1: All or Nothing, Vortex, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) will receive various new game modes in the upcoming seasonal update, including All of Nothing, Vortex, and CODMAS. While some will enter the playlist at the start of Season 1, the others will be included in the game after the mid-seasonal update goes live. These modes will be available to the entire player base only if they own a copy of MW3.

A regular flow of new gameplay content in the MW3 multiplayer is important to keep the community engaged. The developers bring new maps, modes, and limited-time events (LTEs) to the shooter title to expand the playlist and provide more choices for the player base. This can help attract more players to grind the game and take up new challenges.

This article will highlight all the confirmed game modes coming to Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer in Season 1.

What are the game modes coming in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1?

The entire Season 1 update will have multiple stages through which the game modes will be introduced to Modern Warfare 3’s playlist. Below is a list of all of them.

1) All or Nothing

1) All or Nothing

This is a unique game mode where the entire lobby starts with only throwing knives and zero ammo for the weapons. However, once you have scored a single kill, the Scavenger perk will activate, and you can start collecting ammo from eliminated operators. The first player to score a total of 20 eliminations wins the match.

2) Vortex

2) Vortex

The Vortex game mode will be available at mid-season and follows the free-for-all format, except one player is chosen at random to operate the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies exclusive weapon called Ray Gun.

It will be a one-shot, one-kill gun but will be transferred to the one who eliminates the original owner. The ownership of the Ray Gun will continue to change throughout the match similarly.

3) CODMAS

3) CODMAS

Two maps, Shipmas and Hangover, will be available as special Winter Holidays makeover arenas to complete different challenges. The mode is also expected to feature Santa Gnaws, a formidable opponent trying to wreak havoc throughout the lobby. The publisher cited that more details about this mode will be launched in the upcoming patch notes.

4) Infected

4) Infected

This is the classic Infected mode, where one player is chosen randomly in the lobby. They need to eliminate other operators in the lobby to convert them to the Infected side and hunt down any survivors. The remaining players need to utilize the entirety of their loadouts to keep the infected ones at bay and protect themselves from the onslaught of the undead.

5) Headquarters

5) Headquarters

The Headquarters mode is similar to Hardpoint but with a twist. The teams need to fight and capture the zone. Once a team manages to capture the designated region, their respawns are disabled.

The enemy team can attack the zone to try and take control of it from the defending team. The zone also moves around the map with time, so it is best to remain vigilant of your surroundings.

6) Team Gunfight

6) Team Gunfight

This is a classic 6v6 mode but operates under the rules of the Gunfight playlist. All the players are spawned with a random loadout every round. The team that adapts faster to their gears and weaponry will be able to rake in more kills and make the best out of every round. The team to reach the score limit first wins the match.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent MW3 updates.