All new maps in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1: Greece, Rio, and more

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 updates cover a lot of terrain, from big new maps to a limited-time event mode. It's bringing plenty of content to the game to kick off the seasonal cycle. Three 6v6 locations and one 2v2 map will be added to the Season 1 Multiplayer map pool. Meat, Greece, and Rio are the names of the 6v6 maps. The Training Facility will be a new Gunfight map in MW3.

Season 1 will premiere on December 6, 2023, just in time for the holidays, with content planned for both the initial release and drops throughout the season. This article will cover all the new maps introduced in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1.

New Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 maps

Season 1 adds four new maps to Modern Warfare 3's primary multiplayer experience, three of which are designed for 6v6 gameplay and one for 2v2 gameplay. The 6v6 maps Meat and Greece, as well as the 2v2 Training Facility map, will be accessible at the start of Season 1, while Rio will provide 6v6 a boost later in the season.

The Urzikstan map will join the returning maps of Vondel and Ashika Island, as well as a new Gulag environment for redeployment in Warzone.

Meat

Meat (Image via Activision)

Meat is located on the West Coast and revolves around an abattoir packed with the products that give the map its name. The inside is ideal for close-combat action, while the outside is excellent for shooting. Meat is a map that demands quick reflexes, accurate aim, and tactical movement.

This is a map that fans of classic Call of Duty levels like Shipment and Rust will like since it provides a comparable level of intensity and complexity in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1.

Greece

Greece (Image via Activision)

Greece has a playground that weaves through tiny alleyways, reaching up to the rooftops and down to the canals, providing lots of important verticality. It's a medium-sized map based on a Mediterranean seaside village. The map is located in scenic landscapes and old ruins and promises strategic gameplay. It looks to be designed similarly to Modern Warfare 2's Vondel Waterfront.

Rio

Rio (Image via Activision)

Rio focuses on a high-end shopping mall with a similar balance of indoor and external action to Meat but with a much more lively flavor of Rio de Janeiro. This map is designed for close-quarters combat, with compact engagement zones that are likely to give exciting and fast-paced gaming in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1.

The map is distinguished by its vibrant colors, attractive streets, and the aforementioned shopping mall, which lends the fights a distinct metropolitan air.

Training Facility

Training Facility (Image via Activision)

This map is intended to be a complete training course with a central shot house. It has a lot of verticality and climbing options for operators who want to take the high ground and surprise their opponents. The small size of the Training Facility fosters close-quarters fighting and strategic gaming.

The architecture of the map, with its multiple hiding areas and vantage points, presents players with a challenging and dynamic environment. It will be accessible in the 2v2 Gunfight mode, which is famed for its fast-paced and intense combat in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1.