Warzone 2 expert's top 10 close-range meta loadouts for Season 5

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has received its Season 5 update, which includes an extensive list of seasonal balancing changes. This has resulted in a significant shift in the meta surrounding all of the game's close-range weapons. While experimenting with different options can be useful, it is usually advisable to follow the majority and use what is known as a meta loadout.

Weapons move up and down the ranks with each update and season. So you really need to stay on top of each update's patch notes to determine which guns are rising, which are dropping, and which loadout you need. This article explores the top 10 close-range meta loadouts for Warzone 2, as recommended by YouTuber WhosImmortal.

Best close-range meta loadouts for Warzone 2 Season 5

1) The ISO 45

ISO loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The ISO 45 SMG made its debut in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 and quickly became one of the game's most popular weapons. Despite nerfs in the Season 4 Reloaded patch attempting to mitigate the SMG's power, it remains a top-tier selection in Season 5 with a 9.8% overall pick rate. The ISO 45 is a high fire rate submachine gun with a lightweight design, which makes it ideal for aggressive pushes.

Recommended loadout:

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Magazine: 45 Round Drum

45 Round Drum Stock: SK-3 Cheetah

SK-3 Cheetah Rear Grip: EXP Shear

2) Vaznev-9K

Vaznev-9K loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Builds that enhance recoil stability, damage range, aim-down-sight (ADS) speed, and sprint-to-fire speed benefit the Vaznev-9K the most. Almost all components that result in increased accuracy and agility can shape this SMG into a powerful gun to have on the battlefield.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: KAS-1 381mm

KAS-1 381mm Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

3) Lachmann Sub

Lachmann Sub loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Lachmann Sub, or the MP5, has seen various alterations in the Season 5 update, but it remains popular due to its versatility and mobility. It is one of Modern Warfare 2's most well-rounded SMGs. The MP5 is a compact, lightweight firearm with a high stopping power. It requires accessories to increase its mobility. With this gun's exceptional hip-fire capability, running and gunning becomes a power move.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

L38 Falcon 226mm Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Ammunition: 9mm Overpressured +P

9mm Overpressured +P Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

4) VEL 46

VEL 46 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the VEL 46, also known as the MP7, is a submachine gun. It is one of the game's fastest-shooting SMGs, with a fire rate of 952 RPM (Rounds per Minute). This effectively reduces the time-to-kill value (TTK) at up to 13 metres to 189ms, making it a good choice for core maps. It also has better mobility statistics and is simple to use.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Stock: Demo RXT Stock

Demo RXT Stock Magazine: 50 Round Mag

50 Round Mag Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip

5) FSS Hurricane

FSS Hurricane loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The FSS Hurricane has a slow rate of fire. This makes it unpopular amongst gamers, but it compensates with a big magazine. Furthermore, its remarkable mobility gives it a strategic advantage, allowing for more aggressive gameplay strategies in Warzone 2. By utilizing the gun's large magazine capacity, players can take advantage of their increased mobility to apply consistent pressure on opponents.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Demo Quicksilver Stock

Demo Quicksilver Stock Ammunition: 5.7x28mm Overpressured +P

5.7x28mm Overpressured +P Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

6) PDSW 528

PDSW 528 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The PDSW 528, sometimes known as the P90, is a close-quarters combat weapon that shines on compact maps such as Shipment. The SMG has a quick firing rate of 909 RPM (rounds per minute) and a kill time of 198ms up to 14 meters. It is also incredibly maneuverable because of its compact form factor, enabling players to get up very close with their opponents.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Rail: GR33 Light Rail

GR33 Light Rail Comb: TV TacComb

7) BAS-P

BAS-P loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The BAS-P is a good SMG that excels at close-range combat due to its aggressive fire rate. It fires subsonic ammo, which destroys the skulls of foes killed by the weapon. The SMG also has a modular framework that allows players to completely customise it. Its TTK can reach 414ms for spans ranging from 50m to 70m.

Recommended Loadout:

Muzzle: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Ammunition: 9mm Overpressured +P

9mm Overpressured +P Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

8) Chimera

Chimera loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Despite its status as an Assault Rifle, the Chimaera excels at close-quarters combat. It has an inbuilt suppressor that muffles the 0.300 BLK rounds that this weapon fires. However, its qualities can be easily improved with the right attachments, making it suitable for all ranges.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: 6.5" EXF Vorpal

6.5" EXF Vorpal Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Underbarrel: Schlager Tango

Schlager Tango Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

9) Kastov-74u

Kastov-47u loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the Kastov 74u is an Assault Rifle. Despite its diminutive size, the weapon packs a powerful punch. Its time to kill, for example, is only 184ms up to 21 metres, which is quick. Furthermore, the handgun is incredibly mobile, allowing players to effectively use it as an SMG. The Kastov 74u also serves as an effective Sniper Support weapon in Warzone 2.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: BR209 Barrel

BR209 Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

10) KV Broadside

KV Broadside loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The KV Broadside is a semi-automatic shotgun in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 that debuted with the Season 2 update and soon gained popularity. It can be devastating at close range, annihilating enemies before they can even react to rounds being shot at them. The KV Broadside, when armed with Dragon's Breath ammunition, is a game-changing weapon.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: Range Twelve

Stock: VLK Stockless

Magazine: 25 Shell Drum

Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

Ammunition: 12 Gauge Dragon's Breath

These are the top close-range meta loadouts by WhosImmortal in Warzone 2 Season 5. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more information and guides.