Best BAS-P loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

The BAS-P is a submachine gun in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Known for its aggressive fire rate, the BAS-P is a solid SMG that excels at close-range combat. It shoots subsonic ammo, which hides the enemies' skulls slain by the weapon. The SMG also has a modular framework that enables players to customize it to their heart's content.

However, regarding time-to-kill, the SMG falls behind the likes of ISO 45 and the Fennec 45. Up to a range of 18m, the gun takes 207ms to kill an enemy, which is high for an SMG. This can go up to 414ms for spans between 50m and 70m.

But that doesn't imply that the SMG isn't viable. It is a versatile weapon that deserves attention. This guide will take a closer look at the best BAS-P loadout in Modern Warfare 2, the best Perks, Equipment, and more.

What is the best class setup for the BAS-P in Modern Warfare 2?

BAS-P arrived in Modern Warfare 2 with the Season 1 update. It remained relatively unpopular despite being a new weapon to the game back then. However, updates following the gun's arrival provided the BAS-P with the necessary buffs and made it more viable.

If you are going to use the BAS-P in Modern Warfare 2, it is advised to pick an FTAC Siege or the X13 Auto as your secondary weapon. As for the Perks, you should go with Double Time, Battle Hardened, Fast Hands, and Ghost. Regarding equipment, the ideal ones would be Stun Grenades and Semtex.

Although these Perks and Equipment will help you win more matches and help you survive, they won't dramatically help you win 1v1 gunfights. For this, you must equip a set of attachments that allow the gun to perform better. The section below covers the best extensions for the BAS-P.

Best attachments for the BAS-P in Modern Warfare 2

When building the perfect BAS-P loadout, your primary goal should be to increase the weapon's damage range and accuracy. This will help you get the most out of the BAS-P in Modern Warfare 2. Keeping in mind the strengths and flaws of the weapon, the following attachments are recommended for the SMG:

Muzzle: AVR-T90 Comp

AVR-T90 Comp Underbarrel: XTEN Nexus Grip

XTEN Nexus Grip Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Optic: Slimline Pro

AVR-T90 Comp works on both the vertical and horizontal recoil of the weapon, making the SMG more accurate.

VLK LZR 7mW increases the aim down sight and the sprint to fire speed. It also makes the gun more accurate by stabilizing its aim.

XTEN Nexus Grip also helps with accuracy. It stabilizes the idle aim and recoil, making it easier to connect the shots.

50 Round Drum ensures that you have enough bullets per magazine. This will help you engage in more gun battles without having to reload.

Slimline Pro is a clean optical sight with little to no obstruction, allowing you to see your enemies clearly without any distractions.

How to unlock the BAS-P in Modern Warfare 2

When the BAS-P launched, it was initially exclusive to the Season 1 Battle Pass. Now that Season 1 is over. You can unlock the gun by extracting it from DMZ or getting 25 headshots using any SMG in Modern Warfare 2. If you plan on going for 25 headshots, it is advised to play Hardcore modes.

This will make it easier to get headshots. Once unlocked, it is advised to play a few matches with the BAS-P to level it up, unlock the various attachments suggested in this guide, and unlock the slots for them.

This is all there is to know about the best BAS-P loadout for Modern Warfare 2.

