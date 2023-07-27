"TTK wasn't terrible" Warzone 2 community debate on future Time-To-Kill changes

Call of Duty Warzone 2 recently received a significant update that increased the Time-To-Kill (TTK) for the entire player base. The developers achieved this by expanding the characters' base health, allowing all operators to tank more damage without armor than before. However, it seems the publisher is not done and has started a player survey about the TTK speeds.

Warzone 2 previously featured an incredibly low TTK that caused a lot of players to complain. Fortunately, the developers noted this issue and deployed a fitting permanent fix to allow players to retaliate in sudden gunfights. The fresh in-game survey provides five broad choices for the players to answer.

This article will highlight the community's opinion on possibly more TTK changes in Warzone 2.

Will Warzone 2 receive more TTK changes?

Warzone 2 has a lot of quirks that require fixes, but a percentage of the community seems satisfied with the current TTK speeds. The new survey randomly asks players about the current level of the Time-To-Kill and if it needs any changes. A player posted an image on Reddit that showed the exact survey and all the available options.

There are five options from which the player can choose - Far Too Fast, Slightly Too Fast, Just Right, Slightly Too Slow, and Far Too Slow. This survey suggests that the developers may take another look at the TTK in the current Season 4 Reloaded update. This would also help the team to gauge the community's response properly and implement necessary adjustments.

Several players support the game's current state and cite that the developers may need to readjust the weapons instead. The TTK seems fine, but the increase in strength of different meta guns causes players to die quicker, even after the base health increase. Others also support nerfing the weapons and decreasing their damage output.

Another player points out that Activision may be trying to push the idea of a faster TTK to create more fast-paced gameplay. However, the servers seem lacking and cannot achieve the speeds the publisher desires. This causes bullet registration issues and can put players at a disadvantage during gunfights.

A player points out that the survey is too vague, and the player base has no idea how the developers would interpret the collected data. This is a problem as the TTK speed is too fast for some weapons in the meta, while it is just suitable for others.

A large part of the community drills down on the fact that the current meta of machine pistols is too overpowered. This causes the TTK speed to feel too fast but balanced for other weapons. This can confuse and mislead many players to choose "Far Too Fast" in the survey.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.