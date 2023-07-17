Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded update brings back the 'broken' Snakeshot meta 

Snakeshot Basilisk meta has finally returned to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 with the Season 4 Reloaded update. In Season 1, the Basilisk handgun was deemed 'broken' and 'overpowered,' especially when equipped with the Snakeshot ammo. It was capable of taking down fully-shielded enemies with just two shots to the chest and became an annoyance for many.

The Season 4 Reloaded update for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 brought many changes. The patch notes for the update clearly discuss these changes in detail. However, the notes didn't dive into changes in the weapons. The recent update silently changed almost all the weapons in the game, changing their time-to-kill statistics.

One such weapon that particularly stands out after the update is the Basilisk. That said, this guide will take a closer look at the best Snakeshot Basilisk loadout to use Warzone 2.

Best Basilisk Akimbo Snakeshot loadout in Warzone 2

The Basilisk, among others, silently received an update that changed the time required to kill an enemy. At ranges up to 8 meters, the Basilisk revolver, with these attachments, can eliminate a fully-armored enemy in just 422ms. This time value is extremely competitive, and to achieve this TTK, you only have to hit four shots, which in Akimbo mode would imply shooting twice.

This has resulted in the Basilisk becoming one of the best firearms for close-range engagements, even better than a few Shotguns. With that said, here's the loadout that you should be using to achieve this fast time-to-kill:

Barrel: 10.5" FTAC Arrow

10.5" FTAC Arrow Laser: Revo-LSD 7MW

Revo-LSD 7MW Trigger: Bryson Match Grade

Bryson Match Grade Ammo: .500 Snakeshot

.500 Snakeshot Rear Grip: Akimbo Basilisk

10.5" FTAC Arrow increases the damage range and bullet velocity. But the most important feature of this barrel is that it increases the movement speed of the character as well as improves hip fire accuracy, which is a must-have for this build.

Revo-LSD 7MW increases the sprint-to-fire speed of the player. This also helps with hip fire accuracy and recoil control.

Bryson Match Grade essentially allows you to shoot faster. Since it is a revolver, you should expect a slight delay from the shoot input to the actual gunshot without any attachments. The Bryson Match Grade helps eliminate this.

.500 Snakeshot is the most important attachment for this build. This ammo type turns the revolver into a handheld shotgun.

Akimbo Basilisk needs no explanation. It trades the ability to aim the down the sight by allowing you to wield two of the same powerhouses simultaneously.

This is all there is to know about the best Basilisk Snakeshot loadout in Warzone 2. It is a must-use weapon at the moment for close-range engagements. However, it is worth noting here that it won't fare well at range, and hence it is advised to use it alongside a weapon that can handle medium and long-range combat, such as an Assault Rifle or a Battle Rifle.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded are now live. The update is now available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.