Does Warzone 2 need reasons to report AFK players?

Call of Duty Warzone 2 players often find themselves teamed up with a random who goes AFK mid-game. Away From Keyboard (AFK) has become a part of the gaming language and is usually used to describe anyone who is inactive. It can be disadvantageous for a team to have such a member as they become prey to anyone on the map and handicap the squad.

The reason for being AFK can be anything from a quick run to fetch one’s food delivery to something as severe as a medical emergency. However, the current reporting system does not provide specific selectable reasons, which might be unfair to some players. A considerable amount of reports can lead to an account being banned or suspended from matchmaking for a long period of time.

This article will highlight the need for additional options in Warzone 2’s report menu for online lobbies.

What does AFK mean in Warzone 2?

Warzone 2 is plagued with a long list of problems, including a staggering increase of AFK players. This might not be a serious issue for solo players but can be the difference between winning or losing a gunfight with an enemy team. Fortunately, the game provides the option to report such behavior and create a healthier gameplay experience.

Away From Keyboard (AFK) may not be the most serious offense but can ruin the match for different squads. However, some players may have legitimate reasons to abandon an ongoing match, and the current reporting system does not include additional options under the AFK wing. Activision has been deploying various updates since the launch of Modern Warfare 2 to improve the User Interface (UI) and improve the overall experience.

The anti-cheat engine also received some significant updates alongside the social features. The report menu should also get an upgrade to correctly reflect the reason for reporting another player instead of a few broad options. Including an option that asks the player about the cause of an AFK report can help clean up a lot of misunderstandings.

It can start off with a few simple options like - AFK from the start of the match, Not AFK at the start of the match, and Going AFK at different intervals throughout the match. This could help the game’s system dish out different penalties to reported players. The developer could also increase the option with a text box to describe the exact cause of the report.

The expanded choices would make it easier for the player base to understand the penalties they receive along with the exact issue. Such a method would be helpful and can guide players to not repeat them unless it is absolutely necessary.

The server connection is also one of the most basic reasons that can cause a player to disconnect from the game or go AFK. A counter-report system can be provided to the community to explain their situation and mitigate unfair matchmaking cooldowns and account suspension.

