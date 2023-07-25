Best Assault Rifle loadout after Warzone 2 July 24 meta change

The July 24 patch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 brought about numerous changes to the game's meta, affecting Assault Rifles, Handguns, and more. With the change in the weapon meta, it's time to update one's loadouts. Weapons such as the TAQ-56 and the M4 were nerfed and are no longer viable. As a result, many weapons which were previously underrated have now taken center stage.

One such weapon is the Tempus Razorback. It is an exceptionally strong Assault Rifle in the game and suited for mid-range engagements. The rifle is known for its low recoil and ease of use. In the July 24 patch, the weapon received some buffs and had its damage multipliers increased, making it more lethal. That said, the gun is far from perfect.

Hence, for players looking to use the Assault Rifle, this guide will take a closer look at the best loadout for the Tempus Razorback in Warzone 2, along with the best Perks, Equipment, and more.

Best Tempus Razorback class setup in Warzone 2 after the July 24 meta update

Best Tempus Razorback loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

After the July 24 meta update, the Tempus Razorback is one of the best Assault Rifles in Warzone 2. It is an all-rounder that excels in any situation you might find yourself in. However, being an Assault Rifle, the ideal conditions will be mid-range engagements.

Hence, if you are going to pick the weapon, it is advised to pick secondary guns like the FTAC Siege or the X13 Auto. Despite the latest nerfs, they remain strong and solid secondary choices. Since they come with a full-auto fire mode, they can be easily used as an SMG and can also be used underwater.

Regarding the Perk Package, it is recommended to pick Batte Hardened and Double Time as Base Perks, Fast Hands as the Bonus Perk, and Quick Fix or High Alert as the Ultimate Perk. For Equipment, it is usually advised to go with Smoke Grenade and Throwing Knife, but they are highly preferential and should be picked based on your playstyle.

Best attachments for the Tempus Razorback in Warzone 2 after the July 24 meta update

Best attachments to use with the Tempus Razorback in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Since the Warzone 2 July 24 patch increased the damage-dealing capability of the Tempus Razorback, the weapon has become a force to be reckoned with. With the correct attachments, you can further boost its strengths and mitigate its flaws. Hence, to get the most out of the Tempus Razorback, it is recommended to equip the following attachments:

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Barrel: 18" Tack-2L

18" Tack-2L Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Comb: LTX Eclipse

LTX Eclipse Magazine: 60-Round Mag

Aim OP-V4 is a clean and obstruction-free optical sight in the game. It will provide you with a clear picture of the targets. However, optical sights are preferential, and you should pick the one that fits your requirements.

18" Tack-2L increases the movement speed of the character with the weapon equipped. It also boosts bullet velocity and damage, which is crucial for mid and long-range engagements.

Echoless-80 is a suppressor that helps silence the gunshots and smoothen the recoil. This attachment also enhances the damage range and bullet velocity.

LTX Eclipse increases the sprint to fire speed and the aim down sight speed. It will be essential for players with an aggressive playstyle.

60 Round Mag ensures that you don't run out of bullets in the middle of a fight. The Tempus Razorback has a fast rate of fire which can quickly empty the magazine; hence, this is a must-equip attachment for the rifle.

How to unlock the Tempus Razorback in Warzone 2?

Currently, the Tempus Razorback Assault Rifle in Warzone 2 can only be unlocked via the Season 4 Battle Pass. The gun is available in the Sector D9 of the Battle Pass and can be obtained for free.

To unlock it, all you have to do is to reach Sector D9 and unlock all four items therein. Then, use a Battle Token to unlock the HVT of Sector D9, which is the Tempus Razorback.

Once acquired, it is advised to play a few matches with it to unlock the various attachments and the slots for them, as suggested in this guide. Moreover, if you manage to progress it to the maximum level, you'll unlock the Tuning feature, which allows for even more customizability.

That covers the best Assault Rifle loadout in Warzone 2 after the July 24 meta-changing update. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.