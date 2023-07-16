How to shoot weapons underwater in Warzone 2

Aquatic Combat is a major part of the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 experience. Unlike in the original Warzone title, players in the new battle royale title can swim, go to the depths, and also engage in combat underwater. This feature has opened up new ways of strategically approaching an objective. Moreover, with the new map designs, Aquatic Combat has become an integral part of the gameplay.

From Al Mazrah and Ashika Island to the latest map, Vondel, each has its own unique bodies of water that facilitate Aquatic Combat. However, if you dive straight in to fight underwater, you won't be able to do so. The game has imposed a few restrictions on what you can and cannot use underwater. That said, this guide will take a closer look at the weapons you can use underwater to fight.

Which weapons can shoot underwater in Warzone 2?

While underwater combat is fun, you would realize soon that not all weapons can be used to fight underwater. That is because the weapon type that currently works underwater is only pistols. This means that you won't be able to use your favorite SMG or Assault Rifle underwater. You cannot equip the Overkill Perk as well, since you will need a pistol as your secondary gun to fight underwater.

At the moment, there are seven pistols in the game, each with its unique pros and cons. These pistols are:

P890

.50 GS

X12

Basilisk

X13 Auto

FTAC Siege

GS Magna

There's no doubt that all these pistols are good in their own right. However, one among them stands out from the rest in particular; the FTAC Siege. This pistol is so powerful that it can be effectively used as an SMG, and having such firepower underwater would result in an instant win. That said, the section below covers the best FTAC loadout to use in Warzone 2, especially for underwater combat.

Best loadout for underwater combat in Warzone 2

Best FTAC Siege underwater loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

FTAC Siege is a full-auto pistol that can shred through enemies within seconds. It is extremely strong and can be classified as an SMG. It has the potential of killing a fully armored enemy in just 750ms. For reference, the Fennec 45 takes 770ms at the same range. However, being a handgun, the damage drop-off at range for the FTAC Siege is much higher. Keeping in mind the pros and cons of the FTAC Siege in Warzone 2, the following attachments are recommended:

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Underbarrel: Rebel-HX

Rebel-HX Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Rear Grip: FTAC Stead

FTAC Stead Stock: Siege Wire Stock

Bruen Pendulum is a compensator. It acts on both the horizontal and the vertical recoil of the weapon to make it more accurate.

Rebel-HX increases the hip fire accuracy and the hip fire recoil control. It also helps with the recoil and aim walking steadiness, which is essential for being accurate while you move and shoot.

50 Round Drum increases the bullet count per magazine from 32 to 50. This is important for the FTAC Siege as with its high fire rate, you'll be running out of bullets really fast. And having more bullets allows you to take more fights without having to reload.

FTAC Stead also helps with recoil control and helps to make the gun more accurate down the range.

Siege Wire Stock mostly helps with mobility. It increases the aim walking speed and the sprint speed of the character with the handgun equipped.

This is all there is to know about using weapons underwater in Warzone 2, along with the best firearm to use in such scenarios.

