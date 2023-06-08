How to unlock Tempus Razorback in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 Season 4

The Tempus Razorback assault rifle will light up the battlefield in Call of Duty Warzone once Season 4 commences in the second week of June. Activision revealed all the exciting content coming to the title as part of the new season. This includes a map in the form of Vondel and limited-time modes like Lockdown. However, the new weapons are one of the major attractions.

Many amazing assault rifles are already available in Call of Duty Warzone. This weapon type is popular due to the healthy balance of damage and range it offers. However, the existing meta could be turned upside down when the Tempus Razorback assault rifle goes live. It will be in your best interests to unlock it as quickly as possible.

Thanks to information made available by Activision, players can now get this gun as early as possible.

Tempus Razorback assault rifle in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 requires Season 4 Battle Pass

The Tempus Razorback will be one of the two exclusive guns available in the Season 4 Battle Pass. If you’re unaware, this pass has two versions – free and premium. To get the new assault rifle, you’ll need to own the premium version.

Battle Passes in Call of Duty Warzone are divided into different sectors, each with five rewards. You’ll have to reach sector 13 to unlock the Tempus Razorback. Naturally, the best way to do so is by unlocking the nodes that surround sector 13. You must optimize your path in that fashion.

Once you have completed all five tasks under sector 13, the Tempus Razorback will be available in your inventory. You’re then free to use it in any game mode that allows you to bring your loadout. Limited-time modes like Lockdown, due to its tactical nature, could have a lot of usage potential for this weapon.

What to expect from the Tempus Razorback

Here’s how Activision describes the Tempus Razorback in the official Season 4 blog post:

"A masterclass in exceptional manufacturing, this Tempus Armament assault rifle features a bullpup design and frame-vibration control, resulting in a smooth and controllable full-auto 5.56 weapon.”

Based on this description and other information, this weapon will likely be a highly flexible option. It is expected to have a high rate of fire and deal impressive damage.

Given how the new Vondel map will shape up, the Tempus Razorback could certainly rank very high on the Call of Duty Warzone meta in the near future.

