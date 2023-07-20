Warzone 2 fans on Reddit mock Activision as the game is yet to be "fixed" on PC

Call of Duty Warzone 2 seems to be a long way from reaching its full potential after the Season 4 Reloaded update. The new patch introduced a long list of fresh playable content, including a new shotgun weapon, three novel bundles, temporary superpowers in casual lobbies, and more. However, the battle royale failed to deliver a consistent performance on the PC platforms and has enraged the player base.

Warzone 2 has been suffering due to increased bugs and glitches that negatively affect the gameplay experience. The most recent update dragged down the overall Frames Per Second (FPS) for almost all PC users. Despite previous high-performance numbers, some of the most upscale systems are unable to break the 150 FPS barrier in Season 4 Reloaded.

This article will outline the current state of Warzone 2 and the community’s perspective on it.

Warzone 2 FPS and stuttering issues plague the game even after fix

Activision tirelessly tries to improve both Modern Warfare 2 and the battle royale with every seasonal and mid-seasonal update. However, there are a lot of moving parts in such huge multiplayer titles as they cater to a massive player base. Identifying the issue seems to be more difficult this time around, and the performance issues continue to annoy the community.

A Warzone 2 player uploaded a clip on Reddit under the username “Aquilo3D,” showcasing the unplayable and unpredictable nature of the battle royale. The video provides a direct view of the broken state of the game even after the developers deployed an official fix for the PC platform.

The post further questions whether this is what the game should look like after the company claims to have fixed it.

The video shows that the display is completely bugged, and a strange white texture clouds almost the entire screen. It follows the player around and blocks the vision making it impossible to even traverse the map. Due to this bug, the player gets eliminated in an unfortunate manner as they could not even see what was in front of them.

Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded official picture (Image via Activision)

Other players also chime in and question the efforts that are being made and if the publisher actually aims to improve the game. Another player commented that they also suffer from the same glitch, but it does disappear after a while, considering the player survives for that long.

Frame drops and stuttering are prevalent in almost all PCs, which can cause excessive input latency and can even cause screen tearing. These issues are clearly software-based, as the battle royale used to perform better at the start of Season 4. Moreover, the consoles reportedly receive constant FPS for a smooth gaming experience.

Some players raise the point that consoles may be Activision’s top priority. This could cause most developers to work towards optimizing the game for consoles and not testing new updates for the PC platforms.

Warzone 2 after Season 4 Reloaded update (Image via Activision)

