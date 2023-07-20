Warzone 2 and MW2 all daily login rewards

The previously leaked information regarding the possible introduction of daily rewards in Warzone 2 and MW2 has been confirmed to be true by Activision, and both MW2 and Warzone 2 are set to receive a new streak of daily rewards. This reward system will offer players a new item for merely logging into the game daily.

The rewards promise players numerous in-game items, including Consumables, Emblems, Blueprints, Emblems, and many other goodies. This article will offer information about these rewards and how to earn them.

How to get the daily login rewards in Warzone 2 and MW2

@Killgor3X I guess the new daily login rewards were true, coz this is the first thing I see when loading into mw2 this morning pic.twitter.com/hct11s8oui

The daily rewards system has been quite appealing to the CoD community for the longest time. With teasers of Modern Warfare 3 making the headlines, the developers have quietly added a whole new 'Daily reward' feature into the game.

Rumors suggested that the introduction of this system was going to be around the launch of the Season 4 Reloaded patch for both games. However, a week after its release, players have been genuinely surprised and thrilled with this subtle addition to the game. While it might not be a significant change, the implementation of this system reassures the community that their wants and needs are being catered to.

Warzone 2 and MW2 players can claim the Daily Login Rewards by simply opening up the game. You will receive a prompt for the Daily Login Reward menu when you do so, and you can redeem the reward of the day there.

What are the Daily Login Rewards in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2?

There are a total of seven Daily Login Rewards up for grabs in both games. Below is a list of all the rewards provided:

Day 1: ‘Looking into the Dark’ Loading Screen

‘Looking into the Dark’ Loading Screen Day 2: ‘Temporal Currents’ Vehicle Skin

‘Temporal Currents’ Vehicle Skin Day 3: Double Battle Pass XP Token

Double Battle Pass XP Token Day 4: ‘Electrosnake’ Calling Card

‘Electrosnake’ Calling Card Day 5: Double Weapon XP Token

Double Weapon XP Token Day 6: ‘Pinup Remix’ Emblem

‘Pinup Remix’ Emblem Day 7: ‘No Truce’ Weapon Blueprint

You will be eligible to unlock the much-awaited 'No Truce' Blueprint only after you've unlocked all prior rewards for six days. The Weapon Blueprint for the M4 is equipped with a unique skin along with a 1MW Laser Box, SZ Lonewolf Optic, Commando Foregrip, and the XTEN Grip as its attachments.

For more news and information regarding any MW2 or Warzone 2 updates, stay tuned to the CoD section of Sportskeeda.