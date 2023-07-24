Warzone 2 fastest TTK weapon loadout in Season 4 Reloaded

When building the fastest TTK weapon loadout in Season 4 Reloaded of Warzone 2, the first step is to pick a firearm with a low time-to-kill. The latest mid-season update for the battle royale title came with a lot of TTK changes. These were implemented across a wide range of weapons. As a result, firearms that were not viable before the update have suddenly gained popularity.

One such weapon is the Lachmann 762 Battle Rifle. It has an average time-to-kill of only 654 ms at ranges up to 18 meters on a fully armored enemy, which is extremely fast. If players decide to use it in the semi-auto mode, this TTK further goes down to 550 ms at the same range.

However, without a proper loadout, players won't be able to get the most out of the rifle. It has high recoil and poor mobility stats, which may not be ideal for the harsh battlefields of Warzone 2. That said, this guide will take a look at the best loadout for the Lachmann 762 for the fastest TTK in Season 4 Reloaded of Warzone 2.

Fastest TTK loadout for Lachmann 762 in Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded

Fastest TTK Lachmann 762 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

To build the fastest TTK loadout for Lachmann 762 in Season 4 Reloaded of Warzone 2, you'll need to equip a few attachments that further boost its strengths while negating its weaknesses. Moreover, keep in mind the various situations you might come across in a match and ensure that selected attachments don't negatively impact the weapon in those cases.

Keeping in mind the various circumstances one might find themselves in along with the pros and cons of the Lachmann 762, the following attachments are recommended for the fastest TTK:

Barrel: 15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel

15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Optic: Aim OP-V4

15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel increases the bullet velocity and helps lower the unmanageable recoil.

Sakin Tread-40 too helps with recoil by acting on both the vertical as well as the horizontal recoil.

FTAC Ripper 56 stabilizes the aim and the recoil, providing a more accurate shooting experience.

50-Round Drum ensures you have sufficient bullets in the magazine to eliminate multiple enemies without needing to reload. Since the Season 4 update increased the base health of all players, this attachment is now more crucial than ever.

Aim OP-V4 is a precise optical sight that provides a clear picture of the targets. Although it doesn't come with the highest zoom levels, it makes up for it with a minimal design that provides an obstruction-free view of the enemies.

That covers the fastest TTK loadout in Season 4 Reloaded of Warzone 2. Using this loadout, you can reduce the TTK to 588 ms from 654 ms at ranges up to 30 meters. This makes it a solid pick for all maps, including the bigger map of Al Mazrah.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/Season04-Reloa…



🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements

🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel

🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusion

Additional 6v6 MP map It's time to fight like a hero. Season 04 Reloaded drops July 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII 🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusionAdditional 6v6 MP map

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 4 Reloaded is live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.