Best PDSW 528 loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

PDSW 528, or the P90, is a submachine gun in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It is a close-quarter combat weapon that excels in small maps like Shipment. The SMG has a fast fire rate of 909 rpm (Rounds per Minute) and boasts a time to kill of 198ms up to 14 meters. Due to its smaller form factor, it is also highly mobile, allowing players to get up close with their enemies.

PDSW 528, however, is not a heavy-hitting SMG. Unless the adversaries are close, you must land an average of 5 to 6 bullets on the target to take them out. Fortunately, the Gunsmith 2.0 system allows players to tweak their firearm to their heart's content, and using this system, it can be tuned to deliver brilliant results.

This guide will look at the best PDSW 528 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, the best Perks and Equipment, and more.

What is the best class setup for the PDSW 528 in Modern Warfare 2?

As previously established, the PDSW 528 is a solid close-range performer. Hence, the ideal secondary weapons for this SMG would be guns that help players take fights conveniently at close ranges. For this, you can go with the X13 Auto or the FTAC Siege. Alternatively, if you are playing on smaller maps like Shoot House or Shipment, it is advised to go with Riot Shield as the secondary.

When it comes to the Perk Package, it is advised to pick Overkill (with the Riot Shield) or Double Time, Battle Hardened, Fast Hands, and Ghost or Quick Fix.

As for Equipment, it is recommended to go with Stims or Stun Grenades as Tacticals and Semtex for Lethal.

This class setup will assist you in executing the playstyle that PDSW 528 is suited for. However, it won't drastically increase your chances of winning 1v1 gunfights. For that, you will need attachments that help enhance the gun's attributes. The section below covers the best attachments for PDSW 528 in Modern Warfare 2.

Best attachments for the PDSW 528 in Modern Warfare 2

The PDSW 528 is already a great close-range performer. Hence, the attachments you use for this SMG should be to increase its accuracy, mobility, damage range, and overall handling. These attachments should only mitigate the gun's cons but also improve its good qualities. The following attachments are recommended:

Barrel: FTAC Series IX 14.5"

FTAC Series IX 14.5" Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Rail: GR33 Light Rail

GR33 Light Rail Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

FTAC Series IX 14.5" increases the much-needed damage range of the weapon. It also improves the movement speed with the gun equipped, the bullet velocity, and the hip fire accuracy, making the SMG more viable for close-quarter engagements.

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider conceals the flash that the weapon generates upon being shot. This keeps you safe from being located easily in the darker maps. It also helps control the recoil, which is an added advantage of this attachment.

VLK LZR 7MW stabilizes the aim, making the gun more accurate. Apart from that, this attachment also enhances the aim down sight speed and the sprint to fire speed of the PDSW 528, making the SMG more suitable for aggressive gameplay.

GR33 Light Rail makes the weapon more mobile by increasing the movement speed of the character with the gun equipped. This is essential for SMGs as it allows you to close the gap between you and your targets quickly.

Stip-40 Grip mostly helps with controlling the recoil of the gun. This makes the SMG more accurate and enables you to hit targets that are a little far from your current position.

How to unlock the PDSW 528 in Modern Warfare 2?

Unlocking the PDSW 528 is pretty straightforward. All you have to do is to reach a Military Rank of Level 5. This will unlock the PDSW 528 in Modern Warfare 2. It is extremely easy to acquire and can be done within a matter of a few matches. After unlocking the gun, playing a few matches and leveling it up is advised.

Doing so will unlock the necessary attachments and the slots for them. If you want to avoid long grind sessions in leveling up the gun, use any extra Double Weapon XP tokens you have lying around. You can also play game modes like Kill Confirmed, Grind, and Domination, or use the Decoy Grenade trick to earn a lot of XP relatively quickly.

That is all there is to know about the best PDSW 528 loadout for Modern Warfare 2.

