Best Modern Warfare 2 loadout for MX9 in Season 3

Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 brought substantial changes to the meta of the title, similar to other seasonal patches. Some of the fan-favorite SMGs from last season, like the Vaznev-9K and VEL 46, have received damage nerfs. At the same time, certain guns in this category, namely the MX9 and BAS-P, got buffed by significant margins.

The MX9, in particular, has recently seen a steady rise in its pick rate among Modern Warfare 2 players. The gun always had the super-fast TTK needed to be in the meta-tier, but it lacked response speed. But with its recent buff to sprint to fire speed, it has turned into an absolute monster in close-range gunfights.

Top-tier Modern Warfare 2 loadout for MX9 in Season 3

The MX9 sub-machine gun of Modern Warfare 2 is modeled after the real-life Steyr AUG Para and belongs to the Bruen Bullpup platform in the game's armory. It is a bullpup SMG whose rate of fire is at the higher end of the category.

One of the key aspects of the gun players love is its excellent strafe speed. It allows players to react quickly and drop their opponents when they appear in their view-line.

Additionally, the first damage drop-off of the MX9 is at a further distance than its compatriots in the SMG category. The range of the first damage drop-off stands at 12 meters, which is a bit higher than the usual 8-9 meter damage drop-off of the other SMGs. This will enable players to engage enemies at an even higher distance.

Best loadout for MX9 in Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

In Season 3, the best attachments to kit the MX9 in Modern Warfare 2 are as follows:

Barrel - 16.5" Bruen S901

16.5" Bruen S901 Optics - Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Magazine - 32 Round Mag

32 Round Mag Rear Grip - Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Comb - FTAC C11 Riser

The 16.5" Bruen S901 barrel is perfect for MX9's multiplayer mode setup. It improves the gun's damage range, movement speed, bullet velocity, and hip-fire accuracy.

The Cronen Mini Pro is a blue dot sight regarded as the best close-range scope available in the game. It provides a clean view while the gun is ADSed, along with a clear view of the periphery.

Tuning for the MX9 loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The default magazine of the gun contains just 25 bullets, which is definitely not sufficient for engaging against multiple enemies. As such, the 32 round Mag is an extremely important attachment to the gun.

Both the Bruen Q900 Grip and FTAC C11 Riser comb increase upon the aim down sight and sprint to fire speed of the firearm. These two will ensure that the gun is snappy enough for any multiplayer match in Modern Warfare 2.

Poll : 0 votes