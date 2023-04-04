Modern Warfare 2's new official 6v6 map Pelayo's Lighthouse will be night themed

Call of Duty has announced a brand new 6v6 map for Modern Warfare 2 season 3 called "Pelayo's Lighthouse," and it seems to be night themed. As the community has been clamoring for a map set at night time for a very long time, this new introduction will surely be a fresh experience after a while.

On their official Twitter account, Call of Duty posted a very short tease about what's forthcoming in the brand-new season. The franchise invited pro player FaZe Dirty to test out the new map and the new weapon. Fans will be glad to know that with the brand new map, the fan-favorite classic sniper 'Intervention' is also back in town.

Pelayo's Lighthouse map and the Intervention Sniper is coming to Modern Warfare 2 season 3

According to the teaser, the new map is completely designed for 6v6 gunfights. The gloomy and dark setting gives a fresh new tone to play Modern Warfare 2 and as the community has been wanting more 6v6 maps, it looks like Infinity Ward is finally listening to them.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



What he didn't know was an old friend would be joining him. The FJX Imperium Sniper drops with Season 03 on April 12 We invited @FaZeDirty for a surprise Season 03 playtestWhat he didn't know was an old friend would be joining him. The FJX Imperium Sniper drops with Season 03 on April 12 We invited @FaZeDirty for a surprise Season 03 playtest 😯What he didn't know was an old friend would be joining him. The FJX Imperium Sniper drops with Season 03 on April 12 🎯 https://t.co/bbexo9T9of

In season 2 reloaded, Infinity Ward introduced a brand new 6v6 map called Himelmatt Expo; however, the usual daylight setting was a bummer for some players in the community.

For the longest time, Call of Duty players wanted a dynamic weather feature in the franchise. Sadly, the developers have failed to provide anything close to it. This new change in the weather might bring a fresh experience for the players and bring back the hype.

After a lot of rumors, the "Intervention" sniper is also back in the latest iteration, and this time it is named the FJX Imperium Sniper Rifle. With a brand new look, the classic sniper will surely bring back some good old nostalgia for veteran Call of Duty players in season 3.

Activision is yet to announce an official release date for the upcoming season of both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, but given the battle pass cycle in both games, we can assume that the update will go live on April 12.

