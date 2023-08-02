Top 10 tips to dominate Punta Mar in Modern Warfare 2

The forthcoming Season 5 update of Modern Warfare 2 will introduce the Punta Mar map as its latest addition. It features 6v6 Core Multiplayer gameplay and offers a highly strategic design with closely positioned buildings, streets, alleys, and rooftops. The map's compact size demands adaptable playstyles, where players must adjust their tactics, overcome opponents, and emerge victorious.

With its engaging setting and dynamic gameplay, Punta Mar offers a thrilling experience for players.

In this article, players can find helpful tips to gain an early advantage when the map is released. Being a new addition, one may require guidance and support in mastering the environment.

By following these recommended tips, players can obtain a competitive advantage by smoothly navigating the terrain and dominating opponents on the battlefield.

Top 10 tips for outperforming opponents and dominating the Punta Mar map in Modern Warfare 2

Since Modern Warfare 2's Punta Mar map is new, players will be unfamiliar with the terrain and how to approach it efficiently. Here are some key tips to help gamers obtain an advantage over their opponents:

1) Keep moving: To play aggressively, extensively explore buildings and engage in combat. Since it is a small map, it's important to keep moving and traverse through buildings to gain an advantage.

2) Master rooftop battles: For a tactical advantage over opponents, secure the rooftops in the east direction to get a better view of the map. Try to do this quickly.

3) Give priority to objectives: Remember to focus on more than just rooftops. Make sure to participate in objectives and assist your teammates to achieve success.

4) Use optimal Field Upgrades: For a game-changing edge on the small map, use Field Upgrades such as the Trophy System and Portable Radar. To enhance their frequency, equip the Overclock Ultimate Perk.

5) Equip the Overkill Base Perk: With this perk, you can carry two primary weapons, which will be useful when engaging with multiple opponents in the central area.

6) Use Flashbang/Grenade in the Garage: To ensure safe passage from Construction via the south path, use grenades or Flashbangs in advance at the Garage area, as it will be a popular spot for players to camp inside.

7) Utilize Proximity Mine/Claymore on the narrow passage: To catch opponents off guard, secure the narrow passageway leading from the Shrine to the main road using Proximity Mines or Claymores for some easy eliminations.

8) Prepare yourself for close-range battles: When navigating the Punta Mar map in Modern Warfare 2, it's important to be prepared to face opponents head-on. To increase your chances of success, consider equipping close-range loadouts effective in close-quarters combat.

9) Always maintain awareness: When navigating, keep your focus ahead of you and stay alert for any potential enemies as you turn corners onto the main road.

10) Utilize the van shortcut: To reach the rooftop quickly, utilize the van parked in front of the veterinary clinic located near the main road.

The above are all the necessary tips regarding Modern Warfare 2's Punta Mar map that players should remember.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 is scheduled to go live on August 2, 2023, and will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.