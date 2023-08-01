Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Punta Mar map overview: Spawn points, objective routes, best tips, and more

The upcoming Season 5 update for Modern Warfare 2 will feature the inclusion of the Punta Mar map. This 6v6 Core Multiplayer map is carefully designed with densely packed buildings, streets, and roofs, setting the atmosphere for intense battles. The map offers narrow passageways that allow for strategic movements and the ability to engage in different playstyles. Prepare for a thrilling and adrenaline-pumping battle on this small battlefield with a variety of battle scenarios.

The Punta Mar map will be the latest inclusion, and players could have a hard time understanding the map. To assist, this article will provide important details to help players become familiar with it. Having a theoretical understanding of the map can provide gamers with a tactical advantage over their opponents in Modern Warfare 2 scenarios.

Punta Mar map spawn points in Modern Warfare 2

The Modern Warfare 2's Punta Mar map provides players with two spawning points; one on the east side called KorTac and the other on the west side called SpecGru.

KorTac Spawn location – Backlot

In the KosTac zone, players can stay on the ground or climb up to the Rooftops in the initial moments of the match.

If you choose to travel on the ground, you can take the middle path to enter the main road and be in the center of the battle. Alternatively, you can opt for the northern alley or southern underpass for more intense, close-quarters combat. For those seeking a vantage point, there are several ladders that can be easily be accessed to reach the rooftops of nearby buildings.

SpecGru Spawn location – Construction

In comparison to KosTac, the SpecGru zone lacks verticality, and the Construction area is located nearer to the main road. To reach the top of the road, head north. You can also climb to the Shootout balcony for an even better view by using the dumpster on the building's southern side.

Take the southern approach to the intersection to avoid the main road. Prepare for close-range combat and watch for opponents pushing from the underpass or firing from the second story of stores.

Punta Mar map's objective routes and rotations in Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2's Punta Mar map will be available in three modes: Domination, Search & Destroy, and Hardpoint. Each mode will require you to adjust your playstyle and select the appropriate objective routes.

Domination mode

The A and C flags are both close to the initial spawns, though these locations may shift throughout the game if the opposition team's spawn flag is captured.

Since the B flag is located at the Intersection, there will likely be more fighting than usual from all directions. Optimize your approach by securing Groceries and Stores on either side of the B flag to reduce oncoming crossfire. Exploit the Shootout path to nullify opponents' overhead cover and use air-to-ground streaks for tactical advantage when going for the C flag in Construction.

When playing on A, seek cover behind the Shrine to protect yourself from attackers on the Rooftops. Once you have defended the Shrine, use either Fire or the Green Building as your next line of defense. If you acquire the flag, make sure to spread out and cover surrounding areas to avoid becoming an easy target in the open.

Search & Destroy mode

During Modern Warfare 2's Search & Destroy matches, gameplay may be slightly slower, but teams still strive for quick elimination victories. Defenders start on Backlot, while attackers can gain an advantage in height by starting on Rooftops. To advance towards the B bomb site behind the blue truck in Intersection, consider going through the Hotel or the south path.

The A-bomb site is situated on the second floor of Fire, which makes the attackers more inclined towards the B site. To mount a strong early defense, defenders should focus on pushing towards B and utilize skilled sharpshooters on the Rooftops to repel any potential counterattacks.

Hardpoint mode

During Modern Warfare 2's Hardpoint mode, there will be eight Hardpoints on the Punta Mar map. The first Hardpoint will be located in the Center, and then it will move north to the Green Building in the Backlot. After that, players should head south to reach the first floor of Shootout, then move northeast to the bottom of the Stores, and finally back west to the Hotel lobby. Head back to the Intersection to reach the sixth Hardpoint in the Groceries section and fight to take control of both starting spawn points, starting with Construction and finishing on the first floor of Fire.

The small size of the map allows for faster navigation. Additionally, the Rooftops provide a clear view of large sections of the map, making it easier to eliminate enemies and protect your position.

Best tips to outperform opponents and dominate the Punta Mar map in Modern Warfare 2

Here are ten helpful tips to give you an advantage over your opponents and improve your knowledge of the map in Modern Warfare 2.

Keep moving: To play more aggressively and engage in battles, explore the interiors of the various buildings in Punta Mar, as it is a small map. Keep moving and transverse through them to gain an advantage. Rooftop Battles: The rooftops above the buildings in the east are a notable feature of the map. It is recommended to secure this area first to gain a tactical advantage over your opponents. Keep your feet on the ground: While rooftop battles may be significant, it is crucial to prioritize participating in objectives and assisting your teammates. Boost your Field Upgrade effectiveness. When battling on a cramped map like Punta Mar, having reliable Field Upgrades such as the Trophy System and Portable Radar can be a game-changer. To increase their frequency and have a spare use in crucial moments, try equipping the Overclock Ultimate Perk. Equip Overkill Base Perk: When battling in the central area, it's likely you'll face numerous opponents, so selecting two primary weapons can be a wise choice. Flash/nade the Garage: When traveling to or from Construction via the south path, throw grenade/Flashbang/Stun or any other type into the Garage area along the way. It's safer to discard it first and confirm no one's present rather than attempting to protect yourself when it's already too late. Use Proximity Mine or Claymore on the narrow passage: A good strategy is to lay down a Proximity Mine or Claymore on the narrow passage that leads to the main road from the Shrine. This spot is ideal as there isn't much space to maneuver, making it easier to catch enemies off guard. Always keep your sight up: In small maps such as Punta Mar, if you keep a sharp lookout, you can easily detect enemies on the other side while turning corners towards the main road. Always be ready to fight: There is no easy way out, it's a small map, so be ready for intense, close-range battles. Use the van in front of the veterinary clinic near the main road to get to the rooftop faster

Here is all the necessary information about the Punta Mar map that will be included in the Season 5 update of Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 is scheduled to go live on August 2, 2023, and will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.