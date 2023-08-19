Best sniper-support loadout for M13C in Warzone 2

The M13C is ideally used as a sniper support weapon in Warzone 2 for close to mid-range combat. It excels on Warzone 2's smaller maps, such as Ashika Island and Vondel. This AR is simply a smaller variant of the M13B with a shorter barrel and increased mobility. Its quick handling and high rate of fire make it an excellent sniper support rifle in Warzone.

The in-game description of the M13C calls it a full-auto Assault Rifle which is versatile and hard-hitting as a main weapon or secondary sniper support. It was added to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 with the Season 5 update. In this article, you can find a recommended loadout for M13C by YouTuber FaZe Booya for making this rifle a great sniper support in Warzone 2.

Best class setup for M13C in Warzone 2

The M13C was added to MW2's enormous inventory as part of season 5's Shadow Siege event, which is unlocked by completing a task during the battle. To earn this new Assault Rifle, you must aid in killing or destroying enemy commanders in this event. The challenge is not difficult to complete, and you can unlock it by just shooting the enemy Helos and Juggernauts.

This M13C build is packed with improvements such as extra damage, faster reaction times, and a reduction in recoil. The rifle is capable of making a deadly impact on enemies in Warzone 2. According to FaZe Booya, this Assault Rifle really goes with the Sniper Rifle FJX Imperium.

Best attachment setup for M13C in Warzone 2

M13C loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/FaZe Booya)

According to the YouTuber FaZe Booya, this is his recommended loadout to get maximum performance on the Assault Rifle as a secondary weapon:

Barrel: 7” Bruen C-M20

7” Bruen C-M20 Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Ammunition: .300 BKL Hollowpoint

.300 BKL Hollowpoint Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

The Bruen Flash Grip rear grip attachment on this rifle improves the Sprint to Fire and Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed. The .300 BKL Hollowpoint gives the rifle crippling power on the battlefield. It's a popular ammunition choice due to its effective stopping power and versatility. It also helps the rifle with its damage range and bullet velocity.

The 7” Bruen C-M20 barrel attachment helps with the movement and ADS speed of the rifle. It also increases the damage range and mobility of the rifle while making it easy to handle. The Slimline Pro optic attachment improves the ADS speed of the gun. FaZe Booya suggests that if you do not like the optic attachment, you can switch it out with a muzzle or underbarrel attachment.

The M13C would expand the Assault Rifle class further and could help create a new meta. This rifle is a great choice for that secondary sniper support weapon, and this build will help you get that battle royale. Follow the Call of Duty section on Sportskeeda for more information.