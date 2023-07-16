Best FJX Imperium loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Reloaded 

The FJX Imperium is a bolt-action Sniper Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It is a revamped version of the iconic Intervention from the original MW2. The Sniper Rifle is extremely lethal and mobile, making it suitable for aggressive plays. It is in, in fact, the second-fastest weapon in the category when it comes to aim down sight speed, beaten only by the SP-X 80.

However, the FJX Imperium isn't without its faults. For instance, the idle sway on the firearm is quite high. It also has a slow reload time, which may not be the best for aggressive players. Hence, players must equip a few attachments if they want to use the weapon. Moreover, one must use Perks and Equipment that complement the rifle well to get the most out of it.

This guide will look closer at the best FJX Imperium loadout in Modern Warfare 2, along with the best Perks, Equipment, and more.

FJX Imperium best class setup in Modern Warfare 2

FJX Imperium Sniper Rifle

Cronen Squall Battle Rifle

What's a new Season without some new tools of destruction?

FJX Imperium Sniper Rifle

Cronen Squall Battle Rifle

Two new Sidearms (in-season)

The FJX Imperium, being a Sniper Rifle, is suitable for long-range engagements. In Modern Warfare 2, plenty of Core maps allow for such combat. However, since these maps are small compared to the large Battle maps, you'll frequently encounter enemies getting up close. In such scenarios, Sniper Rifles aren't the best choice.

Hence, it is advised to pick a secondary gun to assist you in such cases. The best options currently include the FTAC Siege or the X13 Auto handgun. Both are extremely strong pistols that can be used as SMGs as well. Regarding the Perk Package, you should equip Battle Hardened, Double Time, Fast Hands, and High Alert.

For Equipment, you can pick the Throwing Knife in the Lethal slot and Stun/Flash Grenades in the Tactical slot.

Best attachments for the FJX Imperium in Modern Warfare 2

Best FJX Imperium loadout in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

As already established, the FJX Imperium, although strong, isn't perfect on its own. It has a few downsides. For instance, it has a slow reload time, high recoil, and idle sway, which might make it difficult to use. Hence, using attachments, the objective should be to mitigate its flaws and enhance its strengths.

Keeping in mind the pros and cons of the FJX Imperium, the following attachments are recommended:

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Carry Handle: Field-Wrapped Handle

Field-Wrapped Handle Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x

SP-X 80 6.6x Rear Grip: Skull-40

Skull-40 Bolt: FJX Blast

VLK LZR 7MW helps increase the aim-down sight speed and the sprint-to-fire speed. This tunes the rifle for aggression. It also helps stabilize the aim, making the rifle more accurate.

Field-Wrapped Handle also increases the aim-down sight speed. Apart from that, it helps in improving the crouch movement speed. This can be useful for crouch peeking.

SP-X 80 6.6x is a solid optic in the game. Its minimal design has earned it a lot of fans. However, the main reason for using this attachment is that it comes with a switchable zoom level that allows magnification levels up to 11x from the default 6.6x.

Skull-40 is also a mobility enhancer. It increases the aim-down sight speed and the sprint-to-fire speed, making the rifle suitable for aggressive plays.

FJX Blast increases the rechambering speed. Since this Sniper Rifle is a bolt-action, this attachment allows you to shoot each consecutive shot quicker.

How to unlock the FJX Imperium in Modern Warfare 2

The FJX Imperium arrived in the game with the Season 3 update. At launch, it was exclusively available in the Season 3 Battle Pass. However, now that Season 4 Reloaded is underway, you can only unlock it by completing an in-game challenge. The challenge involves getting 30 one-shot kills using any Sniper Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. However, these kills must be real enemies, and AI soldiers won't count.

Once acquired, it is advised to grind a few matches with it to level it up and unlock the various attachments and slots. Moreover, if you can progress it to the maximum level, you will unlock the Tuning feature, allowing you even to tweak your attachments.

That is all there is to know about the best FJX Imperium loadout for Warzone 2's Modern Warfare 2. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.