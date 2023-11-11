How to unlock the Ray Gun in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

The iconic Wonder Weapon, the Ray Gun, has made its way to Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. It is extremely powerful and capable of turning hordes of zombies to dust within seconds. Needless to say, it is one of the most sought-after weapons in the game. Unfortunately, being the overpowered firearm it is, the Ray Gun is extremely rare to find, and unlocking it isn't easy either.

Hence, for players who are new to the game and are struggling to find the weapon, this guide will take a closer look at the various ways you can get your hands on the Ray Gun in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to get the Ray Gun in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

There are several ways you can get the Ray Gun in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Some are based on chance, whereas the others involve sheer grind. That said, here are all the ways you can get your hands on the iconic gun in MW3 Zombies:

Mystery Boxes

Opening a Mystery Box to get the Ray Gun in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

Mystery Boxes are basically gambling in-game. When these boxes are opened, they will reward you with a random weapon, which can very well be the Ray Gun. However, your odds of finding one by opening a Mystery Box are really low. While it certainly isn't impossible, it will definitely take you a few tries before you actually find one (unless, of course, you are extremely lucky).

To find these boxes, simply look for the blue beam being shot into the sky. Just follow the source of this beam, and you will end up with a Mystery Box. Interact with the box to open it, and if you are lucky, you might just be holding one of the most sought-after weapons in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Just like with gambling in the real world, whatever the outcome may be, you are bound to pay an entry fee. Even in the case of Mystery Boxes, you'll need to spend some of your Essence Points to get them to open.

Crafting one with the Schematic

Your next best shot at getting the Wonder Weapon is by finding a Schematic for it and crafting one for yourself. As stated by a game's community member, they were able to get a Schematic for the Ray Gun by defeating the Mega Abomination for a Bounty in the Tier 3 Zone.

Once you acquire the Schematic for the weapon, follow the steps below to craft it:

Go to the 'Gear' tab.

Select a slot on your Rucksack.

Find Schematic Crafting at the bottom and select it.

From here, navigate to the Wonder Weapons tab.

Click on Ray Gun to craft it.

That's it. You can now equip it before heading into your next Zombies game, giving you a head start to progress into the difficult zones of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

It is worth noting that Mega Abomination may not always drop the Schematic you are looking for and certainly isn't the only way to acquire the Schematic for the gun.

Finding an Acquisition Stash

Finding a Ray Gun Acquisition case in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Image via @MZC on YouTube/Activision)

This is one of the most difficult ways to get the Ray Gun but has the highest rate of success. Here's how you can find one:

Spawn into a regular match of Zombies.

Complete contracts to earn at least 2000 Essence Points.

Find a Buy Station and purchase a Mercenary Stronghold Keycard.

When the Mercenary Strongholds appear on the map, infiltrate one.

Look for the Safe located therein and drill it open.

Once the safe is opened, loot the Fortress Keycard inside.

Infiltrate the Fortress in the Tier 2 zone.

Take out the Legacy trooper inside.

Once eliminated, a Reward Rift will spawn.

Interact with it and will drop an Acquisition case.

Simply it loot it off the ground and proceed to exfiltrate. Now, it will show up in your Rucksack, and you'll be able to use it in your next Zombies match.

Please note that if you use it in the same match, you won't be able to use it in the next. Since you'll be finding this item late into a match, it won't make much sense to use it in the same game, and saving it for the next match would be more fruitful.

