All Black Ops Cold War easter eggs in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies trailer

The latest installment to the long-running Call of Duty franchise, Modern Warfare 3, will be released in November. Arriving as a direct sequel to the rebooted Modern Warfare series, it will resume the story of Captain Price and Task Force 141. This time, the elite military outfit seems to be rekindling their conflict with the ruthless Vladimir Makarov, like in the original Modern Warfare series.

Aside from the return of such an iconic villain, Modern Warfare 3 will incorporate the much-celebrated Zombies mode, with developer Treyarch stepping in to create a revamped experience.

Easter eggs found in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies trailer that link it to Black Ops: Cold War

Recently, a cinematic trailer for Zombies mode in Modern Warfare 3 was released that contained a few references to Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. To viewers' surprise, the latter entry also had a Zombies mode. Here are a few of the easter eggs from this game that can be seen in the trailer.

Monkey Bomb

The Monkey Bomb is a useful utility item in Zombies mode (Image via Activision)

The Monkey Bomb is a utility item that first featured in the Der Riese map in World at War and later appeared in other COD: Zombies maps, including Black Ops: Cold War. Players can use it to lure zombies.

At around the 57-second mark in the trailer, this item can be seen briefly on a dusty shelf being investigated by one of the Terminus Outcome mercenaries.

Perk-a-Cola and the CRBR-S Wonder Weapon

Some Perk-a-Cola's and the CRBR-S Wonder Weapon are also visible in the trailer (Image via Activision)

Aside from the Monkey Bomb, two more items can be seen on the same shelf albeit from a different angle. Some Perk-a-Colas and the Conversion-Ready Binary Repeater-Standard, or CRBR-S can be spotted at around the 1:04 mark of the cinematic trailer.

As the name suggests, Perk-a-Colas provide perks upon consumption. There is a wide range of perks that can be earned after using a can of Perk-a-Cola, each providing an edge against the zombies.

The CRBR-S, on the other hand, is a wonder weapon that featured in COD Black Ops: Cold War on the map Mauer der Toten. It can be acquired via the Mystery Box or a small quest.

These easter eggs could imply that the items will be present in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Furthermore, Grigori Weaver from the original Black Ops can be spotted in the trailer.

The trailer also revealed some of the story elements for Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, including the mention of Operation Deadbolt. Based on these additions, it appears there will be a coherent narrative tied to this mode.