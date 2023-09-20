Who are Terminus Outcomes in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Fans of the Call of Duty series await the release of Modern Warfare 3 this November. The upcoming entry will be a direct sequel and the third game in the Modern Warfare series reboot. Its narrative primarily follows the story of Task Force 141 as it executes counter-terrorism operations around the world. Aside from its stories that are filled with adrenaline-inducing, heart-stopping action, the COD series is renowned for its various multiplayer modes, which will also be a part of Modern Warfare 3.

Zombies, one of the franchise's most popular multiplayer modes, is making its much-awaited return to the upcoming installment.

Modern Warfare 3 introduces the Terminus Outcomes

Terminus Outcome causes the zombie outbreak in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

The arrival of Zombies mode in Modern Warfare 3 will mark its debut in the extensive Modern Warfare series. With its reintroduction, developers are introducing a lot of new changes. One of these modifications involves adding more story elements to Zombies.

As a fresh narrative for this mode, a new mercenary group known as Terminus Outcome is introduced, which appears to have a role in causing the zombie outbreak.

In the cinematic trailer, this mercenary group steals something called Aetherium, which will be used to create a weapon. Despite successfully acquiring the Aetherium, Terminus Outcome gets ambushed by the local police and seems to be overwhelmed.

In an attempt to escape, one of the mercenaries uses a vial of Aetherium as a weapon by tossing it like a grenade at the attacking police forces. The vial breaks and releases a huge dark cloud that envelops the entire area. Suddenly, the fighters who have already been killed rise up as zombies.

With the upcoming installment of Zombies for Modern Warfare 3 having a bigger focus on depicting a narrative, it is safe to assume that this isn't the players' first encounter with Terminus Outcome. However, as of now, we know they are responsible for unleashing the Zombie virus.

All Call of Duty games that had a Zombies mode

World at War was the first COD game to feature a Zombies mode (Image via Activision)

Zombies mode was included in Call of Duty games developed by Treyarch, which explains why the Modern Warfare series never got this mode prior to the upcoming MW3.

However, Treyarch is stepping in to help create the all-new "zombies" experience. Here is a complete list of all the COD titles having this game mode in order of release:

Call of Duty: World at War (2008)

Call of Duty: Black Ops (2010)

Call of Duty: Black Ops II (2012)

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (2014)

Call of Duty: Black Ops III (2015)

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (2016)

Call of Duty: WWII (2017)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (2018)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (2020)

Call of Duty: Vanguard (2021)

That concludes our foray into Terminus Outcomes in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.