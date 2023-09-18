Modern Warfare 3 Zombies teaser hints at ties with Black Ops Cold War universe

The recent Modern Warfare 3 Zombies teaser reveals connections with the Black Ops Cold War that no one anticipated. Call of Duty has kicked off its promotion for the upcoming Zombies mode. Similar to the MW3 reveal, the developers are asking the community members to text a cellphone number. Upon complying with the messages, they are provided with a few images and texts that suggest MW3 Zombies has direct ties with the storyline of Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

During the initial MW3 reveal days, Call of Duty shared a post on its official blog that disclosed a few details about its upcoming Zombies mode. It was mentioned therein that it will be based on the Dark Aether Zombies story set in the Modern Warfare universe.

However, the recent teaser suggests it is directly connected to the Black Ops Cold War universe.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies storyline picks up on the events from Black Ops Cold War

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies promotion has begun, with the playerbase required to text a phone number for further details. The X (formerly Twitter) post that is promoting the MW3 zombies comes with an image that shows what could possibly be the map for the upcoming zombies mode.

Moreover, there are two books on the table along with the cell phone. The one on the bottom is labeled "1985 Omega Report," while the book on the top has the logo of the Omega group.

For those unaware, the Omega Group was the evil faction in Black Ops Cold War, seeking to harness the powers of Dark Aether to defeat their enemies. Hence, it can be concluded that the mysterious phone, in this case, belongs to the faction using the research of the Omega group to further their cause in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

When sending a text stating "Ready" to the phone number, users receive a message that reads:

"Uncontained incident reported - UR. Origin Unknown. Local services unresponsive. Langley wants you on this with me. Local comms are all noise. One credible lead."

Following this, they receive an image that shows some soldiers in the dead of the night fighting some unknown forces, along with a message stating:

"Need to get a fence around this before it goes wide. - SSO SG"

If players text "Requiem" to the same phone number, they will receive another message directly from the Director, Edward "Eddie" Richtofen, explaining the events following the Forsaken storyline in Cold War.

For players unaware of Requiem, it was a US faction in the game whose sole responsibility was to stop the Omega group from utilizing the otherworldly powers of the Dark Aether.

Expand Tweet

All these hints compiled together suggest that Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will be a direct continuation of the Black Ops Cold War storyline that picks up after the events of Forsaken.

Gamers anticipating further details about the MW3 Zombies can tune in to the Call of Duty Next event, scheduled for October 5, 2023. The event will not only host gameplay for Modern Warfare 3 Zombies but also Multiplayer, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest Modern Warfare 3, MW2, and Warzone news.