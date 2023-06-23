Call of Duty finally addresses the security exploit in Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty has finally pushed an update that addresses the security concerns of the Black Ops Cold War. The news was posted on the new official COD Twitter handle covering the latest games updates and patches. Until recently, Black Ops Cold War was struggling with hackers. There was an exploit in the game files that allowed users with malicious intent to access the IP addresses of the players and wreak havoc on their systems.

Black Ops Cold War was launched back in 2020. It was known for being one of the best Campaigns in the series and featured an exciting multiplayer mode. However, since Vanguard's launch in 2021, the amount of support BOCW was receiving from the developers rapidly declined. As a result, new security issues emerged, affecting players of the title.

Black Ops Cold Wars receives new update amongst concerns of security

A security update has been released on all platforms. Additional updates are in progress.

BOCW security exploit was a significant concern for players of the title. The game is far from dead and still hosts a lively community. However, an exploit prevented users from playing the game as it was unsafe. Fortunately, the concerns have been addressed in the latest patch, and more updates are soon to follow for all the platforms it is playable on (Windows PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S).

The exploit essentially enabled hackers to access the IP addresses of the players. This would allow them to crash the game and launch other attacks, putting the integrity of the users' systems at risk. These issues were discovered by the community almost three weeks back. However, the developers were slow to act.

Nevertheless, these issues are now addressed, and more updates will be pushed to ensure a secure and safe environment for all players.

This isn't the first time a Call of Duty game has been controversial. Earlier, Black Ops 3 was also subject to similar treatment. Exploits within the game would allow hackers to remotely access the systems of a player, use cheats, and more.

