5 must-play campaign missions in Call of Duty 

Call of Duty has delivered countless amazing campaigns since its inception in 2003. Although most of these are fairly short and linear, they have greatly impacted pop culture and gaming in general. They are known for providing brilliant storytelling, action-packed sequences, interesting characters, and memorable experiences, taking players from the brutal World War 2 battlefields to the intense space warfare.

While most of these Campaigns are fantastic, a few missions stand out. In this article, we'll look at five must-play campaign missions from the Call of Duty series. The list was curated while considering these missions' impact on the narrative, the game-changing gameplay elements, and, ultimately, the experience provided.

Disclaimer: Potential spoilers ahead.

Clean House, Vorkuta, and three other missions in Call of Duty campaigns that are a must-play

1) Clean House - Modern Warfare (2019)

Clean House from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) is often considered one of the most realistic missions in the franchise. The mission involves Kyle "Gaz" Garrick (you) clearing a house full of Al Qatala members, a fictional terrorist faction in the game, alongside Captain Price and the SAS crew. It occurs in the dead of night as you tactically clear a townhouse from these terrorist agents.

Unfortunately, these terrorist agents are housed with their families, and your task is to eliminate them while sparing any innocents. The mission, especially with the Night Vision Goggles, recreates scenes and tactics that real-life military agents deploy to clear a building successfully. It's slow and methodical, unlike anything seen before in the series.

2) Vendetta - World at War (2008)

Next up on the list is Vendetta from Call of Duty: World at War. It is the first time players are introduced to the iconic character of Victor Reznov. The mission not only has importance to the game's plot, its presentation is also considered one of the best in the series.

It's World War 2, and the Nazis have made their way to Stalingrad. You wake up in a ditch alongside your dead comrades, with crows feeding on them as the German fleet passes you. Suddenly, you hear a voice. It's none other than Reznov. He gives you hold of a Sniper Rifle, and the mission continues.

The mission has amazing action-packed sequences that were revolutionary for its time. In terms of gameplay, it mostly involves Sniping and escaping the Nazi's wrath after they spot you two alive. Overall, it's a must-play for anyone who is into World War 2 shooters.

3) Turbulence - Modern Warfare 3 (2011)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 had several mind-blowing missions. However, one particular task stands out the most. Turbulence has a major impact on the game's story and boasts an intriguing presentation that begins on a plane. It's World War 3, and the Russian President is about to meet his ministers to discuss ending the war.

However, things take a turn, and the plane gets hijacked. What follows are fantastic action sequences as the aircraft descends rapidly. Soon it crashes, leaving you separated from the President. You beat numerous terrorists to reach him, but unfortunately, you are late.

Vladimir Makarov appears on the scene, and he not only kills you but also kidnaps the President. The mission tracker states that you have failed the objective, which was a first for the series.

4) Vorkuta - Black Ops (2010)

Vorkuta is probably one of the most memorable missions in the entire Call of Duty series. Victor Reznov makes a comeback in Black Ops. Alex Mason (you) and Reznov are war prisoners stuck in the gulag. However, there's an uprising coming up. All prisoners in the gulag are planning a rebellion to make their way out of the prison.

It is gruesome and intense, as you see comrades die right before you fighting for freedom. After defeating the guards and getting access to the armory, you are tasked with taking out juggernaut enemies, taking down helicopters, and more. As the coast briefly cleared, you and Reznov get your hands on some bikes and ride out of prison by shooting your way out.

However, you are being chased throughout, and finally, a train approaches, your last chance at an escape. Unfortunately, only you can make your way out, and Reznov is captured. "For you Mason, not for me" were the latter's final words, and they still resonate with fans to date.

5) Shock & Awe - Modern Warfare (2007)

Shock & Awe is one of the most haunting missions in a Call of Duty game. It is probably one of the most important missions for setting the entire plot of Modern Warfare 2 and then Modern Warfare 3. It starts off with a completely different tone.

Your objective is to remove the terrorist forces on the ground through air support and make it easier for the on-foot soldiers to advance. However, you are warned of a nuclear threat, and the task is now to escape.

In the process, a friendly helicopter goes down, and you proceed to provide them support and safely exfiltrate. Unfortunately, it is too late. The nuke goes off, killing more than 30,000 US armed forces and setting the plot for the upcoming entries in the Modern Warfare trilogy.

The sight of the nuke swallowing an entire city was haunting, and remains to date, as one of the most horrifying missions in the Call of Duty series that captures the gruesome reality of modern-day wars.

This covers our list of the five must-play missions from Call of Duty. However, it is worth noting that these entries aren't ranked, and a lot of amazing ones were left out. Let us know your favorite Call of Duty missions in the comment section below.

