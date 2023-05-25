Makarov's history in Call of Duty games and who finally killed him

Call of Duty is known for developing games with legendary stories that have cemented themselves in the gaming industry. The Modern Warfare series, which debuted in 2007, produced one of the most evil characters in the franchise, known as Vladimir Makarov. The deplorable fiend was infamous for all the ruthless killings performed throughout the overarching narrative.

This article will cover the history of this antagonist and all the games he has reigned over. The character is set to return in the next Call of Duty game of the rebooted Modern Warfare series, which is hinted to release later this year, according to leaks.

Which Call of Duty games has Makarov been a part of, and who killed him?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2007)

Born April 10, 1970, in Ivanovo, Russia, Makarov's hatred for Western civilization began as he fought wars in Chechnya, Russia, after graduating as a captain of the Russian military. He joined the Spetnaz after being charged with human trafficking, which resulted in him being kicked out of the army.

Later on, he joined hands with Imran Zachaev, an Ultranationalist terrorist leader and the main antagonist of the first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare title. However, Makarov is not formally introduced yet as the story revolves around Zachaev, who is killed at the end, establishing the former as the main villain for future entries.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009)

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009), the events in the first game resulted in a civil war in Russia which the Ultranationalist party won because of Makarov's heroics. Due to his violent tendencies, the president of Russia kicked him out of the party, leaving him on his own. This led to him exacting his vengeance against Soap McTavish and Captain Price for killing Zachaev.

Makarov is first seen in real-time in the infamous Call of Duty mission, "No Russian," where he massacred hundreds of civilians in a Russian airport. His ploy behind shooting up one of his home airports is that, during his escape, he kills Joseph Allen, the only American terrorist with him implanted by General Shephard. This mishap led Russia to believe that the US was behind the attack, resulting in a full-blown war between the two countries.

General Shephard, the supreme commander of the U.S. military force, sends two groups of Task Force 141 to two of Makarov's known locations to eliminate him. However, betrayal takes over as he kills Ghost and Soap as they bring him intel that could lead to the general's prosecution. During the mission initiation, he describes Makarov as:

"This man Makarov is fighting his own war and he has no rules. No boundaries. He doesn't flinch at torture, human trafficking, or genocide. He's not loyal to a flag or a country or any set of ideals. He trades blood for money. "

From thereon, General Shephard becomes the main antagonist of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009). The story leads away from Task Force 141 trying to kill Makarov as they seek the general, who Captain Price kills in the last mission.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2011)

Thus begins the events of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2011), which continues the villain arc of Makarov as he comes out of hiding and leads a failed invasion of New York City. This prompts the Russian president to try and sign a peace treaty with NATO to stop the war against the rest of the world.

However, Makarov interrupts this meeting and hijacks the plane carrying the President of Russia, abducting him. The infamous criminal starts torturing the latter for the Russian Nuclear weapon codes to use on the whole of Europe.

His next step is starting a chemical war against Europe by detonating chemical bombs in several cities, including London, Paris, Copenhagen, Madrid, Budapest, Prague, Rome, Brussels, Bern, and Warsaw, to give him a chance to invade Europe promptly.

Waraabe, an African weapons dealer that sold guns and ammunition to Makarov, is then captured and tortured by Task Force 141. The former gives away the location of a bomb maker Volk who resides in Paris. The contingent then travels to Paris, captures Volk, and tortures him to unveil Makarov's location.

The intel gathered by the task force reveals Makarov's hideout in Budapest, Prague. However, the latter is a step ahead and plants bombs to ambush Task Force 141, killing Soap.

As Makarov still has the President captured, Price and Yuri commence a rescue mission. They end up finding the location, which is in a diamond mine in Siberia and successfully recover him. During this mission, Price also gets intel about the whereabouts of Makarov, which is in Hotel Oasis in Dubai.

Makarov is taken by surprise as Captain Price and Task Force 141 end up on the top floor of Hotel Oasis, where he is hiding. He quickly tries to commandeer a helicopter, but Price manages to jump into the vehicle and crash it back into the roof of the building.

The final scene between the two main characters involves them trying to recover from the huge crash and pick up the pistol lying in front. Makarov successfully gets up first and picks up the pistol while Price is lying down. As he is about to get shot by Makarov, a trooper shoots him down, but Makarov ends up killing them anyway.

However, this gives Price enough time to take down Makarov and pummel his face. He finds a rope and ties it around the Russian's neck while continuously punching him in the face, resulting in the glass roof breaking. This lead to an unnerving sight, as Makarov gets hung by the neck and dramatically dies by strangulation. Meanwhile, Captain Price falls to the next floor and survives.

